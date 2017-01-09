An emotional Meryl Streep received a standing ovation as she took the sage to accept the annual Cecil B. DeMille Award at Sunday night’s Golden Globes, and called out Donald Trump in a wide-ranging speech.

“You and all of us in this room belong to the most vilified segments of America right now: Hollywood, foreigners and the press,” she said, with a hoarse voice, as the crowd broke out in applause.

She then proceeded to list where the actors and actresses in the audience were born and raised.

She said “Hollywood is crawling with foreigners and if you kick them all out, you’ll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts.”

Slamming Trump without actually naming him, she said “disrespect invites disrespect, violence incites violence,” after recalling an incident in which the president-elect appeared to mock the appearance of a New York Times reporter with a physical disability. “When the powerful use their position to bully we all lose,” she added.

The legendary actress concluded her speech by stressing the importance of the Committee to Protect Journalists and the need us to safeguard the truth.

“As my friend Princess Leia said to me once, take your broken heart, make it into art,” she said in her closing remarks.

Viola Davis, who won for best supporting actress award tonight for her permanence in “Fences,” presented the award to her “Doubt” costar.

“You are a muse” Dame Streep, she said. “You make me proud to be an artist. You make me feel like what I have in me — my body, my face, my age — is enough.”

Streep seemed an obvious recipient for the honor, as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has long been a fan of her work. In 2009, she became the most-nominated actor at the awards show, and now boasts 30 Globes nods, her most recent being for “Florence Foster Jenkins” this year.

There’s even been a couple of years in which Streep has played double-duty on nominations: in 2009 (for “Doubt” and “Mamma Mia!”) and again in 2010 (for “It’s Complicated” and “Julie & Julia,” which she won).

Past recipients of the Cecil B. DeMille Award include Denzel Washington, George Clooney, Woody Allen, Jodie Foster, Morgan Freeman, Robert De Niro, and Steven Spielberg.