An emotional Meryl Streep received a standing ovation as she took the sage to accept the annual Cecil B. DeMille Award at Sunday night’s Golden Globes, and called out Donald Trump in a wide-ranging speech.
“You and all of us in this room belong to the most vilified segments of America right now: Hollywood, foreigners and the press,” she said, with a hoarse voice, as the crowd broke out in applause.
She then proceeded to list where the actors and actresses in the audience were born and raised.
She said “Hollywood is crawling with foreigners and if you kick them all out, you’ll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts.”
Slamming Trump without actually naming him, she said “disrespect invites disrespect, violence incites violence,” after recalling an incident in which the president-elect appeared to mock the appearance of a New York Times reporter with a physical disability. “When the powerful use their position to bully we all lose,” she added.
The legendary actress concluded her speech by stressing the importance of the Committee to Protect Journalists and the need us to safeguard the truth.
“As my friend Princess Leia said to me once, take your broken heart, make it into art,” she said in her closing remarks.
Viola Davis, who won for best supporting actress award tonight for her permanence in “Fences,” presented the award to her “Doubt” costar.
“You are a muse” Dame Streep, she said. “You make me proud to be an artist. You make me feel like what I have in me — my body, my face, my age — is enough.”
Streep seemed an obvious recipient for the honor, as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has long been a fan of her work. In 2009, she became the most-nominated actor at the awards show, and now boasts 30 Globes nods, her most recent being for “Florence Foster Jenkins” this year.
There’s even been a couple of years in which Streep has played double-duty on nominations: in 2009 (for “Doubt” and “Mamma Mia!”) and again in 2010 (for “It’s Complicated” and “Julie & Julia,” which she won).
Past recipients of the Cecil B. DeMille Award include Denzel Washington, George Clooney, Woody Allen, Jodie Foster, Morgan Freeman, Robert De Niro, and Steven Spielberg.
Chump supporters are so stupid. Blind and stupid. ANYONE who puts a monster into office, who mocks the disabled, bankrupts his own businesses over and over again (what, 7 bankruptcies?), screws his creditors, outsourced his own businesses to other countries, demeans women (condones grabbing pu***sy), refuses to pay any Federal Income Taxes, refuses to produce his own IRS Tax Returns, buddies up with Thug Putin…… REALLY?!?!? BASKET OF DEPLORABLES.
Her movie ffj was about a scammer.
It was horrid. Read the real story.
Streep’s stunt is the biggest since Marlin Brando had an American Indian refuse his Oscar. Shameful.
Trump did nothing to Hollywood! Hollywood pissed off America when the elites called the citizens of this country deplorable. We don’t need your garbage and can spend our money elsewhere. FU Hollywood!
Coming to a theater near you soon…
At Odds with the Straw Man
Starring Golden Globe Cecil B. DeMille Award recipient Meryl Streep
LaLa Land really understands the struggles of everyday Americans. Loving how butt-hurt they are.
Meryl gave a fantastic acceptance speech. Now, go back to your little Chump twitter feed, and crawl into the basket of deplorables.
Meryl Streep while entitled to her opinion is a prime example of why the left lost the White House… she is out of touch with the middle class and can’t see beyond her own self righteousness.
What a thankless B—-.
She was blessed with talent and beauty just say thankyou.
We heard the bullying to the point that you are persecuting another , Meryl !!!!!
I see that those from the basket have responded with deplorable expectation. Just can’t enlighten small minds.
No sir you liberals are deplorable beating people up just because they voted republican and not accepting the votes from the people (legal and alive)
Limousine Liberal praises elitist media = Out of Touch.
The privilege of being an exceptional talent is that you get to speak out about things important to you at events that honor you; and as a citizen you can decide to support or not support that persons art or business or whatever it is. Some will say they respect Ms. Streep less but far, far greater numbers will love her more. Like me.
I thought Viola gave a great introduction…it turned out to be better than everything Streep was whining about. Leave your soap box at home honey!
It appears Hollywood wants and desires to have fewer fans in the future. I did admire Meryl for her talent. I am disappointed in her “politics”.
Long over due. A total class act.
Please keep politics out of awards shows. I’ve always admired you but now, not so sure.
Simple human decency is NOT about politics.
She has the right, given this prestigious award, to make the acceptance speech or her choice. If you disagree, it must have hit a nerve!!!
Streep is so full of shit. I (and so many) admire her WORK and the WORK of everyone in that room. The fact they are so outspoken about the election results (and lead up) simply made their politics more visible. To call themselves “victims” is beyond unfathomable. She so needs a check up from the neck up.
Here come the Trump apologists who have been fooled by his act. They are the ones who need a check up from the neck up. There should be a special Academy Award for DT this year for the best acting job ever. Bravo to Meryl Streep for having the guts to call him out on vilifying and trying to bully anyone who doesn’t agree with him, including trying to shut down freedom of the press.
UR so right!!! So sad their “bubble” was burst. Our President Elect gets the Golden Globe for finally sticking it to them! Streep should stick with entertaining. Too bad she was able to speak at all. Stay out of politics. It’s not becoming on you.
Art is politics.
Bobby, first of all what grown man goes by Bobby. She felt a responsibility to stand up as a person and an artist to state what we in the creative community feel about the election. Your full of shit. Out your mouth and ears. You don’t even have the moral right to speak her name.
Everyone knows what the creative community thinks. You’re in a bubble.