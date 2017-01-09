“La La Land” had a magical night at the 74th Golden Globe Awards.

The musical ode to Los Angeles won a record seven awards, sweeping all the categories in which it was nominated — including one of the night’s biggest prizes (best musical or comedy) — and earning acting trophies for Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone. “Elle” (Sony Pictures Classics) was a far second on the Golden Globes leaderboard, racking up two wins for best foreign language film and best actress in a drama for Isabelle Huppert.

TV newcomers dominated the small-screen categories. AMC’s “The Night Manager” was the big winner with three prizes (for actors Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie, and Olivia Colman). “Atlanta” was a close second with two wins, including one of Sunday’s top awards (best TV series comedy). Donald Glover also won for actor in a TV drama, helping FX climb to the top of the network scoreboard. FX nabbed two additional prizes for “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.”

Motion Picture:

“La La Land”– 7

“Elle”– 2

“Fences”–1

“Manchester by the Sea”– 1

“Moonlight”– 1

“Nocturnal Animals”– 1

“Zootopia”– 1

Television Series:

“The Night Manager”– 3

“Atlanta”– 2

“The Crown”– 2

“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”– 2

“black-ish”– 1

“Goliath”– 1

Motion Picture Distributor:

Lionsgate– 7

Sony Pictures Classics– 2

A24– 1

Amazon Studios– 1

Focus Features– 1

Paramount Pictures– 1

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures– 1

Television Network:

FX– 4

AMC– 3

Netflix– 2

ABC– 1

Amazon Video– 1