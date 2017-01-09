“La La Land” had a magical night at the 74th Golden Globe Awards.
The musical ode to Los Angeles won a record seven awards, sweeping all the categories in which it was nominated — including one of the night’s biggest prizes (best musical or comedy) — and earning acting trophies for Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone. “Elle” (Sony Pictures Classics) was a far second on the Golden Globes leaderboard, racking up two wins for best foreign language film and best actress in a drama for Isabelle Huppert.
TV newcomers dominated the small-screen categories. AMC’s “The Night Manager” was the big winner with three prizes (for actors Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie, and Olivia Colman). “Atlanta” was a close second with two wins, including one of Sunday’s top awards (best TV series comedy). Donald Glover also won for actor in a TV drama, helping FX climb to the top of the network scoreboard. FX nabbed two additional prizes for “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.”
Motion Picture:
“La La Land”– 7
“Elle”– 2
“Fences”–1
“Manchester by the Sea”– 1
“Moonlight”– 1
“Nocturnal Animals”– 1
“Zootopia”– 1
Television Series:
“The Night Manager”– 3
“Atlanta”– 2
“The Crown”– 2
“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”– 2
“black-ish”– 1
“Goliath”– 1
Motion Picture Distributor:
Lionsgate– 7
Sony Pictures Classics– 2
A24– 1
Amazon Studios– 1
Focus Features– 1
Paramount Pictures– 1
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures– 1
Television Network:
FX– 4
AMC– 3
Netflix– 2
ABC– 1
Amazon Video– 1