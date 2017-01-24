Following its Golden Globes sweep, “La La Land” dominated the 2017 Oscar nominations on Tuesday, picking up 14 nods to tie the record set by “Titanic” and “All About Eve.” Aside from the Academy’s top prize, it’s also up for best director for Damien Chazelle, while both of its actors, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, were recognized. With eight noms, “Arrival” and “Moonlight” tied as runner-ups — both are also in the running for best picture.

Buoyed by “La La Land,” “Hacksaw Ridge,” and “Deepwater Horizon,” Summit Entertainment led the distributors with 22 noms. It was followed by Paramount, whose films includes “Arrival,” “Fences,” and “Florence Foster Jenkins.”

Nominations by film (the list does not include short films or documentary short subjects):

“La La Land” (14 nominations)

“Arrival” (8 nominations)

“Moonlight” (8 nominations)

“Hacksaw Ridge” (6 nominations)

“Lion” (6 nominations)

“Manchester by the Sea” (6 nominations)

“Hell or High Water” (4 nominations)

“Fences” (4 nominations)

“Hidden Figures” (3 nominations)

“Jackie” (3 nominations)

“Deepwater Horizon” (2 nominations)

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” (2 nominations)

“Florence Foster Jenkins” (2 nominations)

“A Man Called Ove” (2 nominations)

“Moana” (2 nominations)

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” (2 nominations)

“Allied” (1 nomination)

“Captain Fantastic” (1 nomination)

“Doctor Strange” (1 nomination)

“Elle” (1 nomination)

“Fire at Sea” (1 nomination)

“Hail, Caesar!” (1 nomination)

“I Am Not Your Negro” (1 nomination)

“Jim: The James Foley Story” (1 nomination)

“The Jungle Book” (1 nomination)

“Kubo and the Two Strings” (2 nominations)

“Land of Mine” (1 nomination)

“Life, Animated” (1 nomination)

“The Lobster” (1 nomination)

“Loving” (1 nomination)

“My Life as a Zucchini” (1 nomination)

“Nocturnal Animals” (1 nomination)

“O.J.: Made in America” (1 nomination)

“Passengers” (2 nominations)

“The Red Turtle” (1 nomination)

“The Salesman” (1 nomination)

“Silence” (1 nomination)

“Star Trek Beyond” (1 nomination)

“Suicide Squad” (1 nomination)

“Sully” (1 nomination)

“Tanna” (1 nomination)

“13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi” (1 nomination)

“13th” (1 nomination)

“Toni Erdmann” (1 nomination)

“Trolls” (1 nomination)

“20th Century Women” (1 nomination)

“Zootopia” (1 nomination)

Nominations by distributor (the list does not include short films or documentary short subjects):

Summit Entertainment 22

Paramount 18

A24 10

The Weinstein Company 6

Amazon Studios 7

CBS Films and Lionsgate 4

Walt Disney 7

20th Century Fox 4

Sony Pictures Classics 4

Warner Bros. 4

Focus Features 4

Fox Searchlight 3

Sony Pictures Releasing 2

Nordisk Film/Music Box Films 2

Universal 1

Magnolia Pictures 1

Netflix 1

ESPN Films 1

The Orchard 1

Kino Lorber 1

Bleecker Street 1

GKids 1

HBO Documentary Films and Kunhardt Films 1

Lightyear Entertainment 1