“Loving” is set to be named Best Picture at AARP’s 16th Annual Movies for Grownups Awards, while Annette Bening and Denzel Washington will pick up the best lead acting awards.

The awards, which honor the best films and actors who appeal to “a grownup state of mind,” feature winners come from a wide variety of films, with 13 movies represented among the 16 winners.

Kenneth Lonergan is also a notable winner, picking up both the Best Director and Best Screenwriter award for “Manchester By The Sea.” Lonergan was recently nominated two similar awards, Best Director and Best Screenplay, at the Golden Globes.

Probably thew most unexpected winner is “Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie,” as the British comedy romp, based on the original BBC show with Joanna Lumley and Jennifer Saunders, will receive the Best Buddy Picture award.

Emmy-winning actress Margo Martindale will host the awards ceremony which will take place at the Beverly Wilshire in LA on Feb. 6, 2017.

See the full list of winners below: