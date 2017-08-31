Election Day Documentary ‘11/8/16’ Sets Theatrical, Streaming Release Dates in November

Independent film and music distributor the Orchard will release its Election Day documentary “11/8/16” in theaters Nov. 1, and on-demand and streaming two days later.

The doc features the work of 16 filmmakers who each followed a different story throughout the country during the close of a raucous and unprecedented election cycle.

Intended as a candid portrait of America during an election many thought would bring the country its first female president, the doc follows a cross-section of Americans throughout the day, culminating in the surprise election results. Jeff Deutchman produced and curated the film. It follows his previous documentary, “11/4/08,” which followed supporters of former President Barack Obama when he was first elected.

“(’11/8/16′) was an opportunity for people across the world to get a window into the psyche of a wide variety and a diverse group of Americans and what they were thinking that day,” said Paul Davidson, executive vice president of film and television at the Orchard. “We thought it could be a historic document no matter what the outcome was.”

Davidson, who executive produced the film, along with Danielle DiGiacomo and Brad Navin, and Cinetic’s Dana O’Keefe, said filmmakers set out to capture a wide array of viewpoints to show in real-time how Americans processed the day’s events.

“I view this almost as the ‘Titanic’ of election docs,” Davidson said. “We all know how it’s going to end, but when you meet these people, you become invested in their lives.”

In Washington DC, Hillary Clinton’s video director is giddy anticipating a win, while a Massachusetts couple quibble over how soon then-candidate Donald Trump would fulfill his campaign pledge of making America great again. Filmmakers also shadowed a Mormon mother in Utah on the stump for Evan McMullin, a third-party candidate, as well as a West Virginia coal miner and Mexican-American activists in San Jose, Calif. Also appearing are Los Angeles Times journalists who had to shift gears on deadline to rework the next day’s front page.

“There are so many fascinating stories, that at the end of the day, you have a greater understanding of what was on people’s minds,” Davidson said.

The film is directed by a diverse group: Academy Award-winner Daniel Junge (“Saving Face” and “A Lego Brickumentary”); Emmy Award-winner Martha Shane (“After Tiller”); Alison Klayman (“Ai Weiwei: Never Sorry”); Alma Har’el (“Bombay Beach”); Andrew Beck Grace (“Eating Alabama”); Bassam Tariq (“These Birds Walk”); Ciara Lacy (“Out of State”); Don Argott and Sheena M. Joyce (“The Art of the Steal”); Duane Anderson (“Superpowerless”); Elaine McMillion Sheldon (“Hollow”); Garth Donovan (“Phillip the Fossil”); Jamie Goncalves (“Killing Them Safely”); Petra Epperlein and Michael Tucker (“Gunner Palace”); Raul Gasteazoro (“The Narwhal’s Wake”); Vikram Gandhi (“Barry”); and Yung Chang (“Up the Yantze”).