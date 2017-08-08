Variety Announces 10 Actors to Watch for 2017

Variety is pleased to announce its annual list of 10 Actors to Watch, an honor the publication has bestowed since 1998.

Past honorees include many future Oscar winners and nominees, such as Mahershala Ali, Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer, Brie Larson, Lupita Nyong’o, Michael Shannon, and Melissa Leo.

This year’s honorees will be feted in the Oct. 3 issue of Variety, in conjunction with coverage of the Hamptons International Film Festival, which runs Oct. 5-9. This marks the festival’s 25th Anniversary and the sixth year they have collaborated with Variety.

“When the fall film festival season arrives, it’s not just a great time to celebrate world cinema’s latest artistic achievements, it’s also time to survey the international movie landscape for major new acting talents,” says Variety’s Vice President/Executive Editor, Steven Gaydos. “Celebrating its 20th year on the scene, the most important showcase of exciting emerging actors and actresses is Variety’s 10 Actors to Watch, now in its fifth year in conjunction with the Hamptons Film Festival.”

Adds HIFF Artistic Director David Nugent, “The Hamptons International Film Festival has been shining a light on emerging actors for over 15 years now. Partnering with Variety for the sixth year now to recognize this group of talented actors for the incredible work they have done thus far is an honor. With another recent honoree, Mahershala Ali, having won an Academy Award last year, we are thrilled to see this group of actors continue to blossom.”

This year’s 10 Actors to Watch are:

Timothee Chalamet – Already earning raves for the Sundance breakout “Call Me By Your Name,” Chalemet will be seen this Fall in “Hostiles” with Christian Bale and “Lady Bird” with Saorise Ronan.

Hong Chau – A scene stealer in “Inherent Vice,” Chau is the female lead in Alexander Payne’s upcoming “Downsizing,” opposite Matt Damon

Kiersey Clemons – Seen in the indie hit “Dope,” Clemons is onscreens this month in “The Only Living Boy In New York” and will soon be seen in “Justice League.”

Daveed Diggs – A Tony winner for his role in “Hamilton,” Diggs makes his film debut in “Wonder” opposite Julia Roberts and Jacob Tremblay this fall. He is also coming off guest arcs on the comedies “Black-ish” and “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.”

Ali Fazal – Star of the Bollywood films “Fukrey” and “Khamoshiyan,” Fazal made his American film debut in “Furious 7,” Fazal stars opposite Judi Dench in the upcoming Stephen Frears film “Victoria & Abdul.”

Daniel Kaluuya – The star of the smash hit “Get Out,” Kaluuya will be seen next year in “Black Panther” and “Widows” from director Steve McQueen.

Barry Keoghan – Now onscreens in “Dunkirk,” Keoghan will be seen terrorizing Colin Farrell and Nicole Kidman this Fall in “The Killing of a Sacred Deer.”

Danielle Macdonald – MacDonald can be seen as an aspiring rapper in this month’s “Patti Cake$” and the upcoming “Lady Bird” and “White Girl Problems.”

Kumail Nanjiani – Best known for his work on HBO’s Emmy-nominated “Silicon Valley,” Nanjiani is earning Oscar buzz for his work as co-writer and star of “The Big Sick.”

Grace Van Patten – Seen in “Tramps,” the actress stars in Noam Baumbach’s Cannes hit “The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)” and will also be seen in “Under the Silver Lake” with Andrew Garfield.