Well Go USA Nabs South Korean Action Film ‘Villainess’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Well Go USA has nabbed North American rights to “The Villainess.”

The Korean action film is screening in the at the Cannes Film Festival in the midnight section. “The Villainess” centers on a young girl who is raised to be a deadly assassin. South Korea’s Intelligence Agency recruits her as a sleeper agent outfitting her with a new identity as a theater actress. She is promised a free life after completing 10 years of service, but her plans are derailed when two men from her past suddenly appear.

“The Villainess” is produced, written and directed by Jung Byung-gil. Kim Ok-bin, Shin Ha-kyun and Bang Sung-jun star. “The Villainess” is a Next Entertainment World presentation of an Apeitda Production; Kim Woo-taek is the executive producer.

Well Go has been a staple in Cannes in recent years, bringing Hou Hsiao-hsien’s “The Assassin,” Na Hong-Jin’s “The Wailing” and Ho Yeon-Sang’s “Train to Busan.”

The deal was negotiated by Doris Pfardrescher of Well Go USA and Danny Lee of Contents Panda. Financial terms of the pact were not disclosed.

“‘The Villainess’ features peerless action sequences, created by Byung-Gil Jung and his stunt director Gui-duck Kwon, that will leave audiences breathless,” said Pfardrescher in a statement.