Viacom, Telefe, Rebolucion, MyS Producción, Film Factory Team on Armando Bo’s ‘Animal’ (EXCLUSIVE)

BUENOS AIRES — Making good on its promise to drive into content in Latin America in the wake of its purchase of Argentine free-to-air network Telefe just over a year ago, Viacom International Media Networks-Americas is putting it weight behind its first theatrical film production in Latin America: “Animal,” a thriller from Academy Award winning screenwriter Armando Bo.

Produced by Rebolución, Bo’s own label, MyS Producción and Telefe, all based in Argentina, “Animal” represents the first movie in which VIMN-Americas, via Telefe, will have a big equity stake. It also marks the first time that VICM-Americas itself is overseeing Latin American distribution rights for all platforms on a Latin American feature.

With Vicente Canales’ Film Factory boarding as sales agent for all other global markets and Santiago Segura’s Bowfinger International co-production out of Spain – “Animal” marks the recreation of a relationship – a prestige powerful U.S. company, Telefe, Film Factory, a Spanish co-producer – which has produced some of the most powerful Spanish-language films in the last few years, such as Damián Szifron’s “Wild Tales” and Pablo Trapero’s “The Clan.”

In line with this lineage, VIMN-Americas described “Animal” in a statement as “the biggest and most highly-anticipated Spanish-language theatrical film set to be released in 2018.”

Penned by Bo and his partner Nicolás Giacobone, the Oscar-winning writing team behind Alejandro G. Iñarritú’s “Birdman,” “Animal” stars Guillermo Francella, memorable as the upstanding alcoholic in “The Secret in Their Eyes” and evil-incarnate family patriarch of “The Clan.”

In “Animal,” Francella plays a man who has what seems a perfect life: a beautiful wife (Carla Peterson, star of this year’s Argentine smash hit, “Ten Days Without Mom”), a good job and future. But he finds out he needs something which almost nobody is willing to give away and finds himself dealing with a young couple ready to save him with an offer he cannot refuse, but with unexpected results, the film’s synopsis runs.

“We’re excited to be part of this highly-anticipated theatrical production via our Telefe Films division.· commented Pierluigi Gazzolo, president, VICM Americas. He added: “Working with such incredible talent like Armando and his team furthers our commitment to deliver the best quality content for our audiences across the world.”

“Four years have passed since this story began which we co-wrote with Nicolás Giacobone, who is my cousin and partner in the screenwriting trade,” Bo said.

He went on: “For the film, a lot of things happened, especially from having lived abroad for a long time and from the growth that came with ‘Birdman.’ This is my opportunity to be able to capture everything I grew up with in recent years on the big screen.”

Bo and Giacobone also wrote Iñarritu’s “Biutiful,” nominated for both an Academy Award and Golden Globe for best foreign-language film. Bo’s debut feature, “The Last Elvis,” about a man much more comfortable dealing with the world via his Elvis persona than as himself, swept six Argentine Academy Ariel Awards and San Sebastian’s Latinos Horizontes prize – the latter a de facto plaudit for best Latin American film of the year.