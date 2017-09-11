Toronto: Netflix Buys ‘Kodachrome’ With Ed Harris, Jason Sudeikis

Netflix has purchased “Kodachrome,” a shaggy road trip dramedy that debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival.

It’s a cliche to say the film festival markets get off to slow starts, but this year’s edition has been particularly sluggish and lacking in big deals. Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios has been aggressive, snapping up the rights to “Chappaquiddick” and “Replicas,” a Keanu Reeves thriller, but many other buyers have been keeping their checkbooks under wraps.

“Kodachrome’s” cast includes Jason Sudeikis, Elizabeth Olsen, and Oscar nominee Ed Harris. The film follows an A&R man (Sudeikis) for a boutique record label, whose professional life is growing unsatisfying as digital changes upend his business. These technological shifts are also impacting his father (Harris), a photographer who shoots exclusively on celluloid. The ailing parent enlists his son to one last trip to Parsons, Kansas, so he can develop some rolls of film before the world’s only remaining Kodachrome lab closes its doors. Presumably lessons will be learned, old grievances aired — perhaps even a certain Paul Simon song will be played.

Mark Raso (“Copenhagen”) directs from a script by Jonathan Tropper (“This Is Where I Leave You”). It’s based on a New York Times article by A.G. Sulzberger, the son of publisher Arthur Sulzberger. CAA and WME  negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers and The Solution served as sales agent for the film. Deadline first reported the sale.

