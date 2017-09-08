Toronto: ‘Chappaquiddick’ Sells to Byron Allen’s Company

Senior Film and Media Editor @BrentALang
Chappaquiddick TIFF
Courtesy of AccuSoft Inc./TIFF

Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios is busy breaking out its checkbook.

The newly formed media company has landed domestic rights to “Chappaquiddick,” a buzzy drama from John Curran about one of the most infamous political scandals in American history. The film sold for $4 million. Allen’s company has committed to spending $16 million on prints and advertising for the film.

“Chappaquiddick” stars Jason Clarke as Sen. Ted Kennedy and Kate Mara as Mary Jo Kopechne, the campaign aide who died in a car accident on Chappaquiddick Island, Mass. After his car drove off a bridge, Kennedy’s decision to leave the scene of and failure to report the accident to authorities for 10 hours effectively ended his chance of being elected president.

Clarke is best known for his work on Showtime’s “Brotherhood” and “Zero Dark Thirty.” Mara starred in Netflix’s “House of Cards” and appeared in “The Fantastic Four.” Curran directed “The Painted Veil” and “We Don’t Live Here Anymore.”

Related

Lady Gaga Toronto Film Festival

Lady Gaga Tears Up About Sharing Her Chronic Pain With Fans: ‘It’s Hard, but Liberating’

Ed Helms, Bruce Dern, Jim Gaffigan, Taylor Nichols, and Victor Warren co-star in the film. It will screen in the Gala Presentations section at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival over the weekend.

“Chappaquiddick” is the second big purchase of the festival for Allen. The company nabbed rights to “Replicas,” a sci-fi thriller with Keanu Reeves and Alice Eve.

WME is handling domestic rights to “Chappaquiddick,” while Sierra/Affinity has foreign rights.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 1

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

1 Comment

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

  1. Matt Stevenson says:
    September 8, 2017 at 11:42 am

    “drove off a bride” ??

    Reply

More Film News from Variety

Loading
ad