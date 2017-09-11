The Orchard Buys Louis C.K. Black-And-White Comedy

The Orchard has locked up worldwide rights to Louis C.K’s “I Love You, Daddy,” a dark comedy, shot in black-and-white.

“I Love You, Daddy” sure sounds controversial, and has already inspired some negative op-eds. It centers on a successful television writer whose daughter becomes the object of an older filmmaker idol’s obsessions. His daughter, played by Chloë Grace Moretz, is 17. The director is played by John Malkovich, who is several decades removed from that being a teenager.

It’s certainly an auteur effort. C.K shot the film in secret earlier this year, wrote the screenplay, produced the picture, and stars. He probably also handled the coffee runs. The film co-stars Rose Byrne, Edie Falco, Charlie Day, Pamela Adlon, Ebonee Noel, and Helen Hunt. The Orchard paid $5 million for the picture.

Variety’s Owen Gleiberman gave the film a mixed notice, writing, “It’s like ‘Louie’ meets ‘Manhattan,’ but it needs an editor.”

The Orchard’s releases include “The Hero” with Sam Elliott, the Oscar-nominated “Cartel Land,” and “The Hunt for the Wilderpeople.” It will be screening “Kings” and “Beats Per Minute” at the festival.

The deal was negotiated by The Orchard and 3 Arts’ Dave Becky. Mike Berkowitz from APA represented C.K.