Herber Kloiber’s Tele München Group has completed its takeover of Munich-based film and TV production company Odeon Film.

TMG initially acquired a 40% stake in Odeon in 2011 and, as its single biggest shareholder, last month made a takeover offer to fellow shareholders of the publicly listed company. Following the offer, which ended Jan. 11, TMG increased its share from 43.3% to 85.23%.

Established in 1999, Odeon, headed by CEO Mischa Hofmann, is one of Germany’s leading TV and film production companies, with subsidiaries that include Berlin’s Novafilm, which has operated since 1967, as well as H & V Entertainment and TV format producer Odeon Entertainment.

The group has produced nearly 50 feature films, some 80 series and around 180 TV movies. In addition to such big-screen films as “John Rabe,” “The Flying Classroom” and “Summer in Orange,” the company’s TV series include high-rated crime dramas such as “A Case for Two” and “Der Staatsanwalt” as well as award-winning shows like “Turkish for Beginners” and “KDD – Kriminaldauerdienst.”

Kloiber, TMG’s founder and chairman, said Odeon’s business had developed positively over the last six years and his company would now work with it on a sustainable strategic alignment. TMG will fully consolidate Odeon’s business figures, effective Jan. 1.