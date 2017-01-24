Netflix has acquired worldwide rights to “The Incredible Jessica James,” which will be the closing night film at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. It continues what has been a busy festival for the streaming giant. Netflix came to Sundance with eight films and has picked up such high-profile projects as “Chasing Coral” and “Fun Mom Night.”

“The Incredible Jessica James” stars Jessica Williams as a playwright trying to get over a breakup. On the rebound, she gets into an unlikely relationship with Chris O’Dowd (“Bridesmaids”). Lakeith Stanfield (“Atlanta”) and Noël Wells (“Master of None”) co-star. The film was produced by Michael B. Clark and Alex Turtletaub of Beachside and executive produced by Williams and Kerri Hundley. Jim Strouse directed the comedy.

The movie will be branded as a Netflix original film and will stream to over 190 countries.

“We are honored to get to work with Jim Strouse as we introduce film lovers around the globe to ‘The Incredible Jessica James,’ which marks the arrival of Jessica Williams, a true star in the making,” said Ted Sarandos, chief content officer for Netflix, in a statement.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.