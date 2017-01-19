Netflix and Momentum Pictures have nabbed North American theatrical and streaming rights to “Fun Mom Dinner” out of the Sundance Film Festival. The ensemble comedy sold for $5 million, according to insiders.

It doesn’t premiere until next week, so WME, UTA, and ICM, all of whom were selling the film, held screenings for buyers earlier this week. “Fun Mom Dinner” stars Toni Collette, Molly Shannon, Adam Scott, and Adam Levine. It’s the directing debut of Alethea Jones.

“Fun Mom Dinner” is about a group of mothers whose only common ground is their kids’ preschool class. They decide to get together for a harmless “fun mom dinner,” leading to some unexpected surprises.

Sundance doesn’t begin until Thursday night. However, there have already been a number of high-profile acquisitions. Sony Pictures Classics bought global rights for the gay love story “Call Me by Your Name,” A24 took the Casey Affleck drama “A Ghost Story,” and Netflix bought the documentary “Casting JonBenet.”

Deadline first reported the “Fun Mom Dinner” sale.