Amazon Studios has nabbed U.S. rights to “Landline,” a family dramedy that reunites the “Obvious Child” team of Jenny Slate and Gillian Robespierre.

The film unfolds in the pre-cellphone days of the 1990’s. It co-stars Edie Falco, John Turturro, Jay Duplass and Abby Quinn. “Landline” centers on a dysfunctional Manhattan family. Slate plays a neurotic 30-something who is barreling towards a breakdown on the eve of her wedding.

The sale continues Amazon’s torrid clip at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, where “Landline” debuted to solid reviews last week. The streaming giant picked up “The Big Sick,” a comedy from “Silicon Valley’s” Kumail Nanjiani, in a massive $12 million pact.

The pick-up comes after Amazon became the first streaming service in history to score a best picture nomination for “Manchester by the Sea.” Amazon picked up the indie drama out of Sundance in 2016.

UTA Independent Film Group negotiated the “Landline” deal.

More to come…