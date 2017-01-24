Netflix has landed “Icarus,” a buzzy documentary about the Russian doping scandal, Variety has learned. The $5 million pact is one of the biggest ever for a non-fiction film.

Bidding for the film was intense from almost the moment it premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. There were several interested studios circling the project, including Neon, Magnolia, and Amazon.

Netflix will give the film an awards push and will release it simultaneously on its streaming service across 190 countries.

Impact Partners backed the film. The company is a major presence at this year’s festival, with five releases, including “Trophy” and “Step.”

