Amazon is in final negotiations to land distribution rights to “The Big Sick” in what is shaping up to be one of the biggest deals in the history of the Sundance Film Festival following the romantic comedy’s rousing premiere on Friday. The film is about a Pakistani-American comedian (Kumail Nanjiani) whose relationship with his girlfriend (Zoe Kazan) is nearly derailed over cultural differences and a health crisis. Nanjiani co-wrote the heavily autobiographical script with his wife Emily V. Gordon.

One source puts the sales figure at north of $11 million. The negotiations have stretched on past midnight, so they could collapse as deal points are being hammered out.

“The Big Sick” sparked interest from a number of distributors, among them Sony, Focus Features, and Netflix. It was seen as one of the most commercial films at the year’s festival. The deal is for North American rights and certain foreign territories. Other territories were pre-sold, which was a concern to some potential buyers.

Michael Showalter (“Hello My Name is Doris”) directed the film with Judd Apatow and Barry Mendel producing. Holly Hunter, Ray Romano, Bo Burnham, Aidy Bryant, and Kurt Braunohler round out the cast.

There have already been a number of high-profile sales at this year’s Sundance. Netflix bought the documentary “Casting JonBenet” and teamed with Momentum Pictures to acquire “Fun Moms Night”; A24 nabbed “A Ghost Story,” a drama with Casey Affleck; and Sony Pictures Classics picked up the gay love story “Call Me By Your Name.”

FilmNation and UTA negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers. Spokespeople for UTA and Amazon did not respond to requests for comment.