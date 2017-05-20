Shia LaBeouf Starrer ‘Borg/McEnroe’ Inks Worldwide Sales for SF Studios (EXCLUSIVE)

International Correspondent @elsakeslassy
SF Studios Inks Worldwide Sales on
Courtesy Dubai Film Festival

“Borg/McEnroe,” the feature starring Shia LaBeouf and Sverrir Gudnason as tennis icons John McEnroe and Bjorn Borg, respectively, has closed numerous sales for SF Studios.

A U.S. deal is close for the finished film.

Janus Metz Pederson’s film was acquired by A Contracorriente (Spain), Best Film (Poland), Rosebud (Greece), Mars Production (Turkey), Estinfilm (Baltic States), Sidus Film (South Korea), Runaway Luminosity (India), Phoenicia Pictures (Middle East) and Films4You (Portugal).

“Borg/McEnroe” was previously acquired by Hualu (China), Fame Solutions/Programs4Media (former Yugoslavia), Lucky Red (Italy), Cineplex (Latin America), and for France (Pretty Pictures), the U.K. (Curzon), German-language Switzerland (Ascot Elite), Australia/New Zealand (Vendetta) and Benelux (September Film).

Pederson previously directed “Armadillo” and “True Detective.” “Borg/McEnroe,” penned by screenwriter Ronnie Sandahl (“Underdog”), chronicles the 1980 Wimbledon final and sheds light on the two tennis stars’ complex relationship and rivalry. Tre Vanner and SF Studios produced the film.

