A24 Buys Sean Baker’s ‘Florida Project’ (EXCLUSIVE)

A24 has bought U.S. distribution rights to Sean Baker’s “The Florida Project,” Variety has learned.

The movie about a homeless family in the Sunshine State premiered at the Cannes Film Festival Directors’ Fortnight. Oscar-nominee Willem Dafoe (“Platoon”) stars alongside Caleb Landry Jones (“X-Men: First Class”) and newcomers Brooklynn Prince and Bria Vinaite.

The project enjoyed strong reviews that sparked interest from multiple bidders. Amazon Studios, Neon and Annapurna circled the project this week, but some players dropped out after bidding on the micro-indie passed $1 million.

Sean Baker’s last film “Tangerine,” was a critic’s darling that was shot on an iPhone.

ICM repped the deal with WME and CAA.

More to come…