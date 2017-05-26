A24 Buys Sean Baker’s ‘Florida Project’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

A24 Buys Sean Baker's 'Florida Project'
Cannes Film Festival

A24 has bought U.S. distribution rights to Sean Baker’s “The Florida Project,” Variety has learned.

The movie about a homeless family in the Sunshine State premiered at the Cannes Film Festival Directors’ Fortnight. Oscar-nominee Willem Dafoe (“Platoon”) stars alongside Caleb Landry Jones (“X-Men: First Class”) and newcomers Brooklynn Prince and Bria Vinaite.

The project enjoyed strong reviews that sparked interest from multiple bidders. Amazon Studios, Neon and Annapurna circled the project this week, but some players dropped out after bidding on the micro-indie passed $1 million.

Sean Baker’s last film “Tangerine,” was a critic’s darling that was shot on an iPhone.

ICM repped the deal with WME and CAA.

More to come…

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad