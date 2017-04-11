PARIS – French actress Sandrine Kiberlain is set to preside over the Camera d’Or jury at the upcoming 70th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

Kiberlain, along with a jury comprising industry professionals, will award the prize reserved for a directorial debut film playing in either the official selection of the festival, Directors’ Fortnight or Critics’ Week.

One of France’s most popular and critically acclaimed actresses, Kiberlain has starred in more than 40 films since breaking through in Eric Rochant’s thriller “The Patriots.” Her most notable films include Laetitia Masson’s “En avoir (ou pas),” Stephane Brize’s “Mademoiselle Chambon,” and Albert Dupontel’s black comedy “9 Month Stretch,” which earned Kiberlain a César for best actress in 2014.

Kiberlain has also worked with Benoît Jacquot (“Seventh Heaven”), Claude Miller (“Alias Betty”), Nicole Garcia (“A View of Love”), Alain Resnais (“Life of Riley”) and André Téchiné (“Being 17”).

The actress, who previously served on the main Cannes jury in 2001, stepped behind the camera to direct the short film “Bonne Figure,” which premiered at Cannes’ Critics Week last year.

Previous presidents of the Camera d’Or jury include Wim Wenders, Tim Roth, Abbas Kiarostami, Agnès Varda and Sabine Azéma.

Last year’s Camera d’Or prize went to Houda Benyamina for “Divines,” which world-premiered at Directors’ Fortnight and earned a Golden Globe nomination.