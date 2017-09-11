Lionsgate Buys Sandra Bullock Thriller ‘Vigilance’

Lionsgate has purchased U.S. distribution rights to “Vigilance,” an action thriller with Sandra Bullock.

The deal was announced out of the Toronto International Film Festival. “Vigilance” follows an American who gets a job at a London armored car company that was the target of a robbery. Her motivations for working there grow more mysterious and tangled.

Bullock most recently starred in “Our Brand Is Crisis,” a box office flop that premiered at Toronto in 2015. Her other credits include the hits “Gravity” and “The Heat,” as well as her Oscar-winning turn in “The Blind Side.”

Josef Wladyka (“Narcos”) will direct the picture. Joel Silver, the producer of “The Matrix,” “Lethal Weapon,” and “Die Hard” franchises, is overseeing the production. Despite his earlier run of successes, Silver has had a rough spell of late, with recent films such as “The Nice Guys” and “Bullet to the Head” either disappointing at the box office or failing to hit the heights of his previous works. “The Nice Guys” did score good reviews, while Silver had a hit with 2014’s “Non-Stop.”

The deal was negotiated for Lionsgate by president of acquisitions and co-productions Jason Constantine, executive vice president of acquisitions and co-productions Eda Kowan, and executive vice president of business & legal affairs, acquisitions and co-productions John Biondo. CAA, which represents Bullock and Wladyka, brokered the deal with Lionsgate.