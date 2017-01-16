PARIS– Ahead of Cannes Film Festival’s 70th anniversary, Pierre Lescure has been re-elected president of the festival until 2020.

Lescure, who took over as president from the venerable Gilles Jacob in 2007, was reelected for a second term by the Board of Directors of the Association Française du Festival International du Film, which brings together public authorities and film industry professionals.

Lescure’s new three-year term will cover the period from 2018 to 2020. Since coming on board, Lescure launched a partnership with Kering and co-organized the Women in Motion initiative, which brings together women filmmakers and hosts panel discussions, as well as hands out two awards.

Lescure, who is well-known in France and abroad as the co-founder of Canal Plus, has also been COO at the Théâtre Marigny. Often considered a visionary, Lescure also co-created Molotov TV, a digital platform coined as the Spotify of television which launched last year.

At Cannes, Lescure will continue collaborating with the festival’s artistic director and general delegate Thierry Frémaux.

The lineup of the upcoming edition will be unveiled in mid-April.