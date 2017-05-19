Netflix’s ‘Okja’ Redeems Itself With Cannes Critics After Tech Snafu

“Okja” rebounded from technical glitches to score with audiences during its Cannes Film Festival press screening on Friday.
Reviews haven’t hit yet but the fantasy adventure was earning comparisons to “E.T.” and Roald Dahl on Twitter moments after the credits rolled on the film. Critics and media were reaching for adjectives like “visionary” and “endearing.” The film is directed by Bong Joon-ho, the visionary filmmaker behind “Memories of a Murder” and “The Host.” There were a few naysayers who said that the story of a girl trying to save her creature pal from a greedy corporation didn’t quite cohere. It is one of two Netflix movies premiering at this year’s festival.
The film was projected for more than six minutes in the wrong aspect ratio while audience members booed and stomped their feet until it was fixed. The negative reaction came after people burst into applause when the Netflix logo was shown. The attitude quickly switched to hissing when the audience realized the film was being shown in the wrong dimensions. The screening later resumed without any issues.
Right now, it sounds like “Okja” goes in the “win” column.