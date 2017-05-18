Netflix Lands Michael Jackson Pet Chimp Film, ‘Bubbles’

Netflix strikes again.

The streaming leviathan is closing in on a blockbuster deal for “Bubbles,” a stop motion animated film about Michael Jackson’s pet chimpanzee that is selling at this year’s Cannes Film Festival market. The simian story is brought to audiences by Taika Waititi, who directed “The Hunt for the Wilderpeople” and the upcoming “Thor:Ragnarok.” It’s co-directored by Mark Gustafson (“Fantastic Mr. Fox”).

Deadline first reported the news. An insider says the pact is for worldwide rights and the figure is just under $20 million.

