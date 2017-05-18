Neon, Vice Buy ‘Beach Bum’ With Matthew McConaughey

Neon and Vice have pre-bought U.S. rights to Harmony Korine’s “The Beach Bum,” with Matthew McConaughey. The comedy about the misadventures of a lovable rogue (who else but the former Wooderson, McConaughey). It marks Korine’s follow-up to “Spring Breakers.”

Production will begin this fall. The film will hit theaters in 2018.

Korine will write, as well as direct. In addition to “Spring Breakers,” he wrote the script for “Kids,” the 1995 look at sexually active teens that pushed buttons. McConaughey won an Oscar for “Dallas Buyers Club” and has starred in “Interstellar” and “A Time to Kill.” He will next appear in “The Dark Tower,” a Stephen King adaptation, and “White Boy Rick,” a crime drama.

LeGrisbi Productions’ John Lesher, Anonymous Content’s Steve Golin, Iconoclast’s Charles-Marie Anthonioz, Mourad Belkeddar and Nicolas Lhermitte will produce. The film is executive produced by Tom Quinn and Tim League for Neon and Shane Smith, Eddy Moretti, and Danny Gabai for Vice Rocket Science is handling international sales, after introducing the film in Berlin in February.

Neon was launched last year by Quinn, a longtime indie film player, and Tom Quinn, the founder of Alamo Drafthouse, an independent theater chain. The company released “Colossal,” a monster comedy with Anne Hathaway, and “Risk,” a documentary about Julian Assange.

The deal was negotiated by Neon and CAA on behalf of the filmmakers.