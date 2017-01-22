Laura Nix, director of “The Yes Men are Revolting,” will be honored as the the Sundance Institute and Discovery Impact fellow. She is the second recipient of the award. Jeff Orlowski, the director of “Chasing Ice,” was the first recipient of the fellowship in 2016.

The fellowship honors directors who tell stories that deal with environmental issues and whose work grapples with the threats to the planet The grant money is intended to help directors continue their commitment to environmental work and can be used at their discretion.

“Laura has established herself as an exciting voice in the documentary film world by telling stories of people working to change the way we think about our environment,” said John Hoffman, Executive Vice President of Documentaries and Specials, Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Science Channel.

“The Yes Men are Revolting” is a 2014 film that centers on a pair of provocateurs who use satirical performance art to raise political awareness. Nix is currently working on a project under the working title “Brainiacs” that focuses on teenage scientists trying to solve the world’s climate crisis.

“Receiving this recognition from these two powerful organizations in the documentary film world is such an honor,” says Nix. “Their acknowledgement of me as a filmmaker, and not just a specific film, is a true testament to each of their commitments to supporting directors with the freedom to do the work we love.”

Discovery is also at this year’s Sundance Film Festival to debut “Rancher, Farmer, Fisherman,” a look at working families in the heartland who become interested in conservation issues. The film will air on Discovery Channel in August 2017.