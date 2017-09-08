Toronto: Keanu Reeves Thriller ‘Replicas’ Sells to Byron Allen’s Company

Senior Film and Media Editor @BrentALang
Replicas
Courtesy of Lotus Entertainment

Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios has shelled out $4 million for North American rights to “Replicas,” a thriller with Keanu Reeves and “Silicon Valley” star Thomas Middleditch, Variety has confirmed.

The film centers on a neuroscientist who tries to replicate his family after they die in a car accident. Reeves produced the film along with Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Stephen Hamel. Jeffrey Nachmanoff (“Traitor”) is directing the movie, which also stars Alice Eve (“Star Trek: Into Darkness”) and John Ortiz (“Kong: Skull Island”). Hamel wrote the film’s story and Chad St. John is credited with the screenplay.

The deal was hammered out at the Toronto International Film Festival. The pic was screening for buyers, though it is not in competition.

Reeves had a box office dry spell post-“Matrix,” but has rebounded a bit with the “John Wick” films. Allen’s company has moved aggressively into the film space in recent years, unsuccessfully bidding for “The Birth of a Nation” at Sundance in 2016, and scoring a hit with the shark thriller “47 Meters Down.” Its upcoming releases include “Burn Your Maps” and “Friend Request.” Allen’s label is one of many new buyers — joining a group that includes Apple and Neon.

CAA and Lotus are selling the rights. Deadline first reported the sale of the film.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More Film News from Variety

Loading
ad