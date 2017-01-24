“Get Out,” a horror thriller film from Jordan Peele, will get a secret screening at midnight on Monday as part of the Sundance Film Festival, Variety has learned.

The Universal and Blumhouse release centers on an African-American man who visits his white girlfriend’s house where the black residents have all gone missing. Peele, who is best known for creating Comedy Central’s “Key & Peele,” has been spotted around Park City. He wrote the film and it marks his directorial debut.

In an interview with Rotten Tomatoes, Peele said the film was a mix of genres, offering that “At its most comedic, it’ll be like ‘Scream’ or the original ‘Stepford Wives.’ So, no, it’s a horror movie, but it’s a satirical premise.”

Sundance is a center of indie film, but the festival often pays host to studio fare making the trek up the mountain for some publicity. Past secret screenings have included “Jupiter Ascending,” “Nymphomaniac,” and “Eddie the Eagle.”

“Get Out” hits theaters on Feb. 24, 2017. It stars Daniel Kaluuya, Catherine Keener, Allison Williams, Bradley Whitford, Caleb Landry Jones, Lil Rel Howery, Erika Alexander and Keith Stanfield.

Blumhouse and Universal recently teamed on M. Night Shyamalan’s “Split,” a horror film about a man with multiple personalities that debuted to a hefty $40.2 million in its opening weekend. The companies have previously worked together on “The Purge” and “Ouija” franchises.