Saban Films Buys ‘Speed Kills’ With John Travolta

Saban Films has acquired U.S. distribution rights for “Speed Kills,” an action thriller with John Travolta and Mira Sorvino.

“Speed Kills” follows a speedboat racing champion and multimillionaire (Travolta), whose double life gets him in hot water with police and with drug lords. The film will begin principal photography in San Juan, Puerto Rico, soon.

Katheryn Winnick, Jordi Molla, James Remar and Kellan Lutz round out the cast. The pic will be produced by Richard Rionda Del Castro for Hannibal Classics, Blue Rider Entertainment and Oscar Generale.

The film was written by John Luessenhop (“Takers”) and David Aaron Cohen (“The Devil’s Own”).

Ness Saban and Bill Bromiley negotiated the deal at Cannes on behalf of Saban Films with Rionda Del Castro on behalf of Hannibal.

Saban Films has been active at Cannes, nabbing U.S. distribution rights to Brian Smrz’s “24 Hours to Live” with Ethan Hawke and Rutger Hauer; it also recently acquired the North American distribution rights to Ric Roman Waugh’s “Shot Caller” with Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Lake Bell.

