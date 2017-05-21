IFC Buys ‘Tribes of Palos Verdes’ With Jennifer Garner (EXCLUSIVE)

IFC Films has acquired North American rights to “The Tribes of Palos Verdes,” Variety has learned.

Jennifer Garner stars in the film and executive produced the project. It’s based on a best-selling novel by Joy Nicholson. “The Tribes of Palos Verdes” centers on a teenager who struggles to adjust to life in an affluent beach community. She turns to surfing as a way of dealing with her parent’s tortured marriage, her mother’s neurosis, and her brother’s struggles with drugs.

In addition to Garner, the cast includes Maika Monroe (“It Follows”), Cody Fern (“The Last Time I Saw Richard”), Justin Kirk (“Weeds”), Noah Silver (“Tyrant”) and Alicia Silverstone (“Clueless”). Garner recently co-starred with Bryan Cranston in “Wakefield,” a drama that IFC released this month. Other recent projects include “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day” and “Miracles From Heaven.”

Brendan and Emmett Malloy (“Out Cold”) directed the project. It was produced by Academy Award nominee Robbie Brenner (“Dallas Buyers Club”) and the film’s screenwriter, Karen Croner. In addition to Garner, Jeff Kwatinetz, Kevin McKeon and Nicole King executive produced the project.

“We are very excited to bring this great book to life. Partnering with IFC puts ‘Tribes’ in a diverse catalog of beautiful films,” said Brendan and Emmett Malloy in a statement.

The deal for the film was negotiated by Arianna Bocco from Sundance Selects/IFC Films with CAA on behalf of the filmmakers. The news came out of this year’s Cannes Film Festival. The project was initially set up at Relativity Media, but the producers were able to get rights to the film back before the studio entered bankruptcy protection in 2015.

Nadine de Barros of Fortitude International is handling international rights. IFC Films is a sister label to Sundance Selects and IFC Midnight Selects and is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc.

“Brendan and Emmett Malloy have created an exquisite film that achieves mastery in its artistic elements while also capturing a story about love, bravery and the journey to redemption,” said Jonathan Sehring and Lisa Schwartz, co-presidents of Sundance Selects/IFC Films, in a statement.