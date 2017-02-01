Gaumont, the vertically-integrated French studio which is the world’s oldest film company, is launching a U.S.-based feature film division and has tapped former Working Title executive Johanna Byer to run the outfit.

Byer will be VP of creative affairs for the new division. She will be in charge of sourcing Gaumont’s library of more than 1100 titles to develop and produce internationally-driven, English-language films. Gaumont’s U.S. division is kicking off with a development slate headlined by U.S. remakes of popular movies: “Train to Busan,””Point Blank,” “Dead Tired” and “Barbarella.”

As announced in Variety in December, Gaumont scooped English-language remake rights to Yeon Sang-ho’s hit Korean film “Train to Busan” which premiered at Cannes in the Midnight section and earned strong reviews. “Point Blank” and “Dead Tired,” meanwhile, are both based on French movies co-produced by Gaumont: Fred Cavaye’s 2010 thriller “A bout portant” and Michel Blanc’s 1994 dark comedy “Grosse fatigue.”

Based on Jean-Claude Forest’s graphic novel and Roger Vadim’s cult movie adaptation starring Jane Fonda, “Barbarella” was initially conceived by Gaumont as a TV series in 2012 and is now being developed as a feature film.

The launch of the U.S. feature film division and appointment of Byer was unveiled by Gaumont’s vice CEO Christophe Riandee, who works alongside Gaumont CEO Sidonie Dumas.

“The creation of this division, with four top-notch projects already on the slate, fits perfectly into Gaumont’s ambition to expand our global footprint with English-language movies, tapping into the network of talent and producers we have established these past few years in the U.S.,” said Dumas, who also praised Byer for her “refreshing, entrepreneurial spirit.”

“It’s clear that her optimism and drive that she will be a trailblazer for the next generation of Hollywood,” said Dumas about Byer.

Based in Los Angeles at Gaumont’s U.S. headquarters which currently house Gaumont Television and Gaumont Animation, Byer will collaborate with Cecile Gaget, Gaumont’s Paris-based head of international production, and Adam Fishbach, who spearheads creative affairs at Gaumont Television (“Narcos,””Hannibal”) in Los Angeles.

Prior to joining Gaumont, Byer was VP of development at Working Title Films where she started working in 2010. Her co-production credits include Max Joseph’s “We Are Your Friends” with Zac Efron.