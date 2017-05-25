IFC Buys Lars Von Trier Serial Killer Drama ‘House That Jack Built’

IFC Films has nabbed U.S. rights to Lars Von Trier’s “The House That Jack Built.”

The indie label made the announcement out of the Cannes Film Festival, where it has been one of the most active stateside buyers. IFC and its sister label Sundance Selects nabbed the rights to Jonas Carpignano’s Italian-language film “A Ciambra,” Claire Denis’ “Let the Sunshine In,” and “Tribes of Palos Verdes” with Jennifer Garner.

“The House The Jack Built” stars Matt Dillon, Bruno Ganz, Uma Thurman, Riley Keough and Siobhan Fallon Hogan. It follows the development of a serial killer named Jack (Dillon), who views each of his murders as a work of art. Von Trier’s credits include the Oscar-nominated “Breaking the Waves” and “Dancer in the Dark,” as well as the infamous “Nymphomaniac.” IFC Films also released Von Trier’s 2009 film “Antichrist.”

The deal for the film was negotiated by Arianna Bocco, exec VP of acquisitions and productions at IFC, with TrustNordisk, which represented the filmmakers.

TrustNordisk is handling international sales.

“Lars von Trier is an unparalleled cinematic provocateur and one of the world’s great auteurs. It’s great to be working with old friends and colleagues such as Lars, Peter Aalbaek Jensen and the entire Trust team – we are anticipating audiences will see a Matt Dillon they have never dreamed of before,” said Jonathan Sehring and Lisa Schwartz, co-presidents of IFC Films/Sundance Selects, in a joint statement.