Cannes Film Festival Screening Evacuated in Security Scare

Senior Film and Media Editor @BrentALang
Palais evacuation
Peter Debruge/Variety

A Cannes Film Festival screening of “Redoubtable” was briefly evacuated on Saturday over security concerns.

A 7:30 p.m. press screening was held up and festival-goers were prevented from going into the theater or were asked to leave the Palais, Cannes’ main movie-going hub. French guards weren’t initially forthcoming about the reasons for the evacuation, but there are reports that it took place because a bag was left in the Debussy theater.

The French drama is directed by Oscar-winner Michel Hazanavicius and examines Jean-Luc Godard’s marriage.

Related

El aspirante republicano a la Casa Blanca, Donald Trump, pronuncia un discurso en su campo de golf Trump Turnberry que ha sido renovado en Turnberry, Escocia, el viernes 24 de junio de 2016. Trump, que se encontraba en Escocia el día después del referéndum en el que se votó a favor de que Gran Bretaña abandonara la Unión Europea, saludó la decisión y señaló que los ciudadanos de la nación “recuperaron su país”. (Jane Barlow/PA vía AP) Esta fotografía no debe utilizarse en Gran Bretaña.

Trump Controversies Making Waves in Cannes

Cannes security personnel ordered festival attendees to evacuate the Palais minutes before the press screening was scheduled to begin. Guards turned away press and industry who were mounting the steps to the Debussy theater. Indoors, badge-holders were ushered down to the basement level, where they waited in perplexed confusion for several minutes, before guards ordered everyone to exit the building.

Squads of police were seen going inside the building with dogs. After about 15 minutes, security asked people to come up to the gate, and began letting people back inside.

A spokeswoman for Cannes did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Security has been tight at this year’s festival due to terrorist concerns. There have been attacks in Paris and nearby Nice that have heightened alarms. The beefed-up security plan includes installing an anti-drone system and upgrading firearms for police.

Peter Debruge and Owen Gleiberman contributed to this report.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 2

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    2 Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    1. WhitneyRBates says:
      May 20, 2017 at 11:33 am

      just as Amanda answered I am impressed that someone able to earn $9106 in a few weeks on the internet . read this post here…
      ===>>https://tinyurl.com/JobsDay

      Reply
    2. SPIKE says:
      May 20, 2017 at 11:06 am

      like RONIN— what was in the bag?

      Reply
    See All 2 Comments

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad