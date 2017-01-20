The Untitled Buena Vista Social Club Documentary will not to premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. Broad Green, the film’s distributor, cited the last minute decision to the need to make more tweaks to the film. Screenings of the musical documentary will be replaced by other films in the lineup, festival organizers said.

“We at Broad Green are disappointed that we will not be able to premiere this compelling documentary at this year’s Sundance Film Festival,” a spokesperson for Broad Green said in a statement. “The film’s post production process has taken longer than expected and thus the decision was made to wait to introduce the film to audiences until it can be presented in its best possible iteration.”

The film is a sequel of sorts to 1999’s “The Buena Vista Social Club.” It also examines Cuba’s musical scene. Lucy Walker (“The Tsunami and the Cherry Blossom”) directs the film.

Broad Green, a relative newcomer to the indie world, has struggled in its initial years. The studio scored with “A Walk in the Woods,” a 2015 Sundance release, but struck out on the likes of “The Infiltrator,” “Bad Santa 2,” and “99 Homes.”

