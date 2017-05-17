Brenton Thwaites-Starring Horror Spoof ‘Office Uprising’ Sells Across Globe

Follow Us on Twitter @Variety
Brenton Thwaites Office Uprising
John Fotiadis / Newspix/REX Shutterstock

Horror action spoof “Office Uprising” has sold in numerous territories, it was announced by Brian Shea of The Exchange on Wednesday in Cannes.

Director Lin Oeding recently wrapped production on the film that stars Brenton Thwaites, Jane Levy, Karan Soni, Zachary Levy, and Alan Ritchson.

“The combination of the commercial concept, high production value and the established stars is allowing us to make aggressive pre-sales of this genre bending movie,” said O’Shea.

“Office Uprising” was acquired by AB Droits Audiovisuels in France, for Latin America by Swen Group International; in Russia by Volga; in the Middle East by Selim Ramia, in China by DDDream International Media and in Thailand by SahaMongkol.

Written by Ian Shorr and Peter Gamble Robinson, “Office Uprising” is the story of an underachiever working at a weapons manufacturing company who finds that his colleagues have been weaponized by a new energy drink, and must then rescue his love interest from an office building full of psychotic coworkers. Producers are Giulia Prenna, Jim Steele, Sean Lydiard and Will Clevinger.

A longtime stuntman and stunt coordinator, Oeding made his feature directing debut on “Braven,” starring Jason Momoa.

 

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad