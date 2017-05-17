Brenton Thwaites-Starring Horror Spoof ‘Office Uprising’ Sells Across Globe

Horror action spoof “Office Uprising” has sold in numerous territories, it was announced by Brian Shea of The Exchange on Wednesday in Cannes.

Director Lin Oeding recently wrapped production on the film that stars Brenton Thwaites, Jane Levy, Karan Soni, Zachary Levy, and Alan Ritchson.

“The combination of the commercial concept, high production value and the established stars is allowing us to make aggressive pre-sales of this genre bending movie,” said O’Shea.

“Office Uprising” was acquired by AB Droits Audiovisuels in France, for Latin America by Swen Group International; in Russia by Volga; in the Middle East by Selim Ramia, in China by DDDream International Media and in Thailand by SahaMongkol.

Written by Ian Shorr and Peter Gamble Robinson, “Office Uprising” is the story of an underachiever working at a weapons manufacturing company who finds that his colleagues have been weaponized by a new energy drink, and must then rescue his love interest from an office building full of psychotic coworkers. Producers are Giulia Prenna, Jim Steele, Sean Lydiard and Will Clevinger.

A longtime stuntman and stunt coordinator, Oeding made his feature directing debut on “Braven,” starring Jason Momoa.