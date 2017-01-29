Sundance
Neon has nabbed “Beach Rats,” a drama about a Brooklyn teenager’s struggles to come to grips with being gay, following its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

It’s the third purchase for the indie label out of the festival. Earlier, Neon picked up rights to “Ingrid Goes West,” an Audrey Plaza comedy, and “Roxanne Roxanne,”a hip hop drama. It also nearly snagged “Patti Cake$,” ultimately losing out on the buzzy rap dramedy after the filmmakers decided to accept Fox Searchlight’s lower offer.

Neon is a new player on the indie scene. It was founded by Alamo Drafthouse creator Tim League and former Radius-TWC chief Tom Quinn. The company wants to release as many as 10 films a year.

“Beach Rats” earned strong reviews for its moody look at a pre-gentrified slice of Brooklyn. It also attracted raves for newcomer Harris Dickinson’s feature film debut. He plays Frankie, who spends his evenings searching the internet for men to have sex with, and his days hanging out with some neighborhood delinquents. “Beach Rats” was written and directed by Eliza Hittman. She won the directing award at this year’s Sundance.

Financial terms of the “Beach Rats” sale were not disclosed. UTA Independent Film Group negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.

