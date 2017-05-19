Annapurna Nabs Joaquin Phoenix, Jake Gyllenhaal Western ‘Sister’s Brothers’

Annapurna is boarding Jacques Audiard’s “The Sister’s Brothers,” a noir-ish western with Joaquin Phoenix and Jake Gyllenhaal.

The indie label will produce and co-finance the film with Why Not Productions. Production begins this summer.

John C. Reilly and Riz Ahmed co-star in the film. It’s an adaptation of Patrick deWitt’s novel of the same name and follows two brothers in 1850s Oregon who are hired to kill a prospector. The deal was announced at the Cannes Film Festival. Audiard was at the gathering in 2015 where he captured the Palme d’Or, the festival’s highest honor for “Dheepan.” “The Sister’s Brothers” is his first project shot in English.

Reilly originally optioned the novel and will produce alongside Michael De Luca, Rosa Attrab, and Alison Dickey. Annapurna’s Megan Ellison will serve as an executive producer for the project. The international rights are being handled by IMR International.

Annapurna is moving from making films like “Zero Dark Thirty” and “Sausage Party” into distributing them. It is backed by Ellison, the daughter of Oracle billionaire Larry Ellison. The company’s first film, Kathryn Bigelow’s historical drama “Detroit,” debuts this August.

CAA negotiated the deal on behalf of Why Not and Audiard. Chris Corabi negotiated the deal on behalf of Annapurna.