Angelina Jolie, Javier Bardem, Helen Mirren Leading Talks at Toronto Film Festival

Javier Bardem, Gael García Bernal, Angelina Jolie and Helen Mirren will headline a series of public conversations about their careers as part of this year’s Toronto Film Festival.

Many of these actors and filmmakers aren’t just trekking to Canada to take a jaunt down memory lane. They’re also on hand to launch new films. Bardem stars in “mother!,” Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming horror film, and “Loving Pablo,” both of which will debut at the festival. Jolie is bringing “First They Killed My Father,” a drama about the Cambodian genocide that she made for Netflix, to the gathering. Mirren is appearing opposite Donald Sutherland in “The Leisure Seeker,” another festival entry. And Bernal will be seen in “If You Saw His Heart,” which will screen at the event.

In addition, the festival also unveiled its 2017 Discovery program lineup. It boasts 45 first and second

feature films by up-and-coming filmmakers from around the world. The festival’s backers say it’s the biggest line-up yet, with 25% more titles than the 2016 roster.

In a press release touting the additions, the festival’s brass said the films deal with a wide-range of social issues such as the push for LGBTQ equality and rural struggles.

“If you don’t support the future of filmmaking, you fall behind. So we’re always looking for new talent,” said Cameron Bailey, the festival’s artistic director, in a statement. “The fact that the Discovery program continues to grow is deeply encouraging, and speaks to the fact that there are a lot of people that want to make films when it is often increasingly more difficult to do so.”

The 42nd Toronto International Film Festival runs from September 7 to 17, 2017.

Films screening as part of the Discovery program include:

1% Stephen McCallum, Australia

World Premiere

¾ (Three Quarters) Ilian Metev, Germany/Bulgaria

North American Premiere

A Fish Out Of Water (上岸的魚) Lai Kuo-An, Taiwan

World Premiere

A Worthy Companion Carlos Sanchez, Jason Sanchez, Canada

World Premiere

All You Can Eat Buddha Ian Lagarde, Canada

World Premiere

Apostasy Daniel Kokotajlo, United Kingdom

World Premiere

AVA Sadaf Foroughi, Iran/Canada/Qatar

World Premiere

Black Cop Cory Bowles, Canada

World Premiere

The Butterfly Tree Priscilla Cameron, Australia

International Premiere

Cardinals Grayson Moore, Aidan Shipley, Canada

World Premiere

Disappearance (Napadid Shodan) Ali Asgari, Iran/Qatar

North American Premiere

Five Fingers For Marseilles (Menoana e Mehlano ea Marseilles) Michael Matthews, South Africa

World Premiere

The Future Ahead (El futuro que viene) Constanza Novick, Argentina

World Premiere

The Garden (Sommerhäuser) Sonja Maria Kröner, Germany

International Premiere

The Great Buddha+ (大佛普拉斯) Huang Hsin-Yao, Taiwan

International Premiere

The Lady From Holland Marleen Jonkman, Netherlands/Germany

World Premiere

Gutland Govinda Van Maele, Luxembourg/Germany/Belgium

World Premiere

High Fantasy Jenna Bass, South Africa

World Premiere

Human Traces Nic Gorman, New Zealand

North American Premiere

I am not a Witch Rungano Nyoni, United Kingdom/France

North American Premiere

I Kill Giants Anders Walter, United Kingdom

World Premiere

Indian Horse Stephen Campanelli, Canada

World Premiere

Killing Jesus (Matar a Jesús) Laura Mora, Colombia/Argentina

World Premiere

Kissing Candice Aoife McArdle, Ireland

World Premiere

Luk’Luk’I Wayne Wapeemukwa, Canada

World Premiere

Mary Goes Round Molly McGlynn, Canada

World Premiere

Miracle (Stebuklas) Egle Vertelyte, Lithuania/Bulgaria/Poland

World Premiere

Montana Limor Shmila, Israel

World Premiere

Never Steady, Never Still Kathleen Hepburn, Canada

World Premiere

Oblivion Verses (Los Versos del Olvido) Alireza Khatami, France/Germany/Netherlands/Chile

North American Premiere

Oh Lucy! Atsuko Hirayanagi, USA/Japan

North American Premiere

The Poet and the Boy (Si-e-nui Sa-rang) Kim Yang-hee, South Korea

International Premiere

Princesita Marialy Rivas, Chile/Argentina/Spain

World Premiere

Ravens Jens Assur, Sweden

World Premiere

Scaffolding (Pigumim) Matan Yair, Israel/Poland

North American Premiere

Shuttle Life (分貝人生) Tan Seng Kiat, Malaysia

North American Premiere

Simulation Abed Abest, Iran

North American Premiere

Soldiers. Story from Ferentari (Soldaţii. Poveste din Ferentari) Ivana Mladenovic, Romania/Serbia/Belgium

World Premiere

Suleiman Mountain Elizaveta Stishova, Kyrgyzstan/Russia

World Premiere

The Swan (Svanurinn) Ása Helga Hjörleifsdóttir, Iceland

World Premiere

Discovery Opening Film.

Tigre Silvina Schnicer, Ulises Porra Guardiola, Argentina

World Premiere

Valley of Shadows (Skyggenes Dal) Jonas Matzow Gulbrandsen, Norway

World Premiere

Village Rockstars Rima Das, India

World Premiere

Waru Briar Grace-Smith, Ainsley Gardiner, Renae Maihi, Casey Kaa, Awanui Simich-Pene, Chelsea Cohen, Katie Wolfe, Paula Jones, New Zealand

International Premiere

Winter Brothers (Vinterbrødre) Hlynur Pálmason, Denmark/Iceland

North American Premiere