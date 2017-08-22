Angelina Jolie, Javier Bardem, Helen Mirren Leading Talks at Toronto Film Festival

Senior Film and Media Editor @BrentALang
First They Killed My Father Angelina
Photo by Roland Neveu/Netflix

Javier Bardem, Gael García Bernal, Angelina Jolie and Helen Mirren will headline a series of public conversations about their careers as part of this year’s Toronto Film Festival.

Many of these actors and filmmakers aren’t just trekking to Canada to take a jaunt down memory lane. They’re also on hand to launch new films. Bardem stars in “mother!,” Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming horror film, and “Loving Pablo,” both of which will debut at the festival. Jolie is bringing “First They Killed My Father,” a drama about the Cambodian genocide that she made for Netflix, to the gathering. Mirren is appearing opposite Donald Sutherland in “The Leisure Seeker,” another festival entry. And Bernal will be seen in “If You Saw His Heart,” which will screen at the event.

In addition, the festival also unveiled its 2017 Discovery program lineup. It boasts 45 first and second
feature films by up-and-coming filmmakers from around the world. The festival’s backers say it’s the biggest line-up yet, with 25% more titles than the 2016 roster.

In a press release touting the additions, the festival’s brass said the films deal with a wide-range of social issues such as the push for LGBTQ equality and rural struggles.
“If you don’t support the future of filmmaking, you fall behind. So we’re always looking for new talent,” said Cameron Bailey, the festival’s artistic director, in a statement. “The fact that the Discovery program continues to grow is deeply encouraging, and speaks to the fact that there are a lot of people that want to make films when it is often increasingly more difficult to do so.”

The 42nd Toronto International Film Festival runs from September 7 to 17, 2017.

Films screening as part of the Discovery program include:

1% Stephen McCallum, Australia
World Premiere

¾ (Three Quarters) Ilian Metev, Germany/Bulgaria
North American Premiere

A Fish Out Of Water (上岸的魚) Lai Kuo-An, Taiwan
World Premiere

A Worthy Companion Carlos Sanchez, Jason Sanchez, Canada
World Premiere

All You Can Eat Buddha Ian Lagarde, Canada
World Premiere

Apostasy Daniel Kokotajlo, United Kingdom
World Premiere

AVA Sadaf Foroughi, Iran/Canada/Qatar
World Premiere

Black Cop Cory Bowles, Canada
World Premiere

The Butterfly Tree Priscilla Cameron, Australia
International Premiere

Cardinals Grayson Moore, Aidan Shipley, Canada
World Premiere

Disappearance (Napadid Shodan) Ali Asgari, Iran/Qatar
North American Premiere

Five Fingers For Marseilles (Menoana e Mehlano ea Marseilles) Michael Matthews, South Africa
World Premiere

The Future Ahead (El futuro que viene) Constanza Novick, Argentina
World Premiere

The Garden (Sommerhäuser) Sonja Maria Kröner, Germany
International Premiere

The Great Buddha+ (大佛普拉斯) Huang Hsin-Yao, Taiwan
International Premiere

The Lady From Holland Marleen Jonkman, Netherlands/Germany
World Premiere

Gutland Govinda Van Maele, Luxembourg/Germany/Belgium
World Premiere

High Fantasy Jenna Bass, South Africa
World Premiere

Human Traces Nic Gorman, New Zealand
North American Premiere

I am not a Witch Rungano Nyoni, United Kingdom/France
North American Premiere

I Kill Giants Anders Walter, United Kingdom
World Premiere

Indian Horse Stephen Campanelli, Canada
World Premiere

Killing Jesus (Matar a Jesús) Laura Mora, Colombia/Argentina
World Premiere

Kissing Candice Aoife McArdle, Ireland
World Premiere

Luk’Luk’I Wayne Wapeemukwa, Canada
World Premiere

Mary Goes Round Molly McGlynn, Canada
World Premiere

Miracle (Stebuklas) Egle Vertelyte, Lithuania/Bulgaria/Poland
World Premiere

Montana Limor Shmila, Israel
World Premiere

Never Steady, Never Still Kathleen Hepburn, Canada
World Premiere

Oblivion Verses (Los Versos del Olvido) Alireza Khatami, France/Germany/Netherlands/Chile
North American Premiere

Oh Lucy! Atsuko Hirayanagi, USA/Japan
North American Premiere

The Poet and the Boy (Si-e-nui Sa-rang) Kim Yang-hee, South Korea
International Premiere

Princesita Marialy Rivas, Chile/Argentina/Spain
World Premiere

Ravens Jens Assur, Sweden
World Premiere

Scaffolding (Pigumim) Matan Yair, Israel/Poland
North American Premiere

Shuttle Life (分貝人生) Tan Seng Kiat, Malaysia
North American Premiere

Simulation Abed Abest, Iran
North American Premiere

Soldiers. Story from Ferentari (Soldaţii. Poveste din Ferentari) Ivana Mladenovic, Romania/Serbia/Belgium
World Premiere

Suleiman Mountain Elizaveta Stishova, Kyrgyzstan/Russia
World Premiere

The Swan (Svanurinn) Ása Helga Hjörleifsdóttir, Iceland
World Premiere

Discovery Opening Film.
Tigre Silvina Schnicer, Ulises Porra Guardiola, Argentina
World Premiere

Valley of Shadows (Skyggenes Dal) Jonas Matzow Gulbrandsen, Norway
World Premiere

Village Rockstars Rima Das, India
World Premiere

Waru Briar Grace-Smith, Ainsley Gardiner, Renae Maihi, Casey Kaa, Awanui Simich-Pene, Chelsea Cohen, Katie Wolfe, Paula Jones, New Zealand
International Premiere

Winter Brothers (Vinterbrødre) Hlynur Pálmason, Denmark/Iceland
North American Premiere

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad