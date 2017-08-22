Angelina Jolie, Javier Bardem, Helen Mirren Leading Talks at Toronto Film Festival

Javier Bardem, Gael García Bernal, Angelina Jolie and Helen Mirren will headline a series of public conversations about their careers as part of this year’s Toronto Film Festival.
Many of these actors and filmmakers aren’t just trekking to Canada to take a jaunt down memory lane. They’re also on hand to launch new films. Bardem stars in “mother!,” Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming horror film, and “Loving Pablo,” both of which will debut at the festival. Jolie is bringing “First They Killed My Father,” a drama about the Cambodian genocide that she made for Netflix, to the gathering. Mirren is appearing opposite Donald Sutherland in “The Leisure Seeker,” another festival entry. And Bernal will be seen in “If You Saw His Heart,” which will screen at the event.
In addition, the festival also unveiled its 2017 Discovery program lineup. It boasts 45 first and second
feature films by up-and-coming filmmakers from around the world. The festival’s backers say it’s the biggest line-up yet, with 25% more titles than the 2016 roster.
In a press release touting the additions, the festival’s brass said the films deal with a wide-range of social issues such as the push for LGBTQ equality and rural struggles.
“If you don’t support the future of filmmaking, you fall behind. So we’re always looking for new talent,” said Cameron Bailey, the festival’s artistic director, in a statement. “The fact that the Discovery program continues to grow is deeply encouraging, and speaks to the fact that there are a lot of people that want to make films when it is often increasingly more difficult to do so.”
The 42nd Toronto International Film Festival runs from September 7 to 17, 2017.
Films screening as part of the Discovery program include:
1% Stephen McCallum, Australia
World Premiere
¾ (Three Quarters) Ilian Metev, Germany/Bulgaria
North American Premiere
A Fish Out Of Water (上岸的魚) Lai Kuo-An, Taiwan
World Premiere
A Worthy Companion Carlos Sanchez, Jason Sanchez, Canada
World Premiere
All You Can Eat Buddha Ian Lagarde, Canada
World Premiere
Apostasy Daniel Kokotajlo, United Kingdom
World Premiere
AVA Sadaf Foroughi, Iran/Canada/Qatar
World Premiere
Black Cop Cory Bowles, Canada
World Premiere
The Butterfly Tree Priscilla Cameron, Australia
International Premiere
Cardinals Grayson Moore, Aidan Shipley, Canada
World Premiere
Disappearance (Napadid Shodan) Ali Asgari, Iran/Qatar
North American Premiere
Five Fingers For Marseilles (Menoana e Mehlano ea Marseilles) Michael Matthews, South Africa
World Premiere
The Future Ahead (El futuro que viene) Constanza Novick, Argentina
World Premiere
The Garden (Sommerhäuser) Sonja Maria Kröner, Germany
International Premiere
The Great Buddha+ (大佛普拉斯) Huang Hsin-Yao, Taiwan
International Premiere
The Lady From Holland Marleen Jonkman, Netherlands/Germany
World Premiere
Gutland Govinda Van Maele, Luxembourg/Germany/Belgium
World Premiere
High Fantasy Jenna Bass, South Africa
World Premiere
Human Traces Nic Gorman, New Zealand
North American Premiere
I am not a Witch Rungano Nyoni, United Kingdom/France
North American Premiere
I Kill Giants Anders Walter, United Kingdom
World Premiere
Indian Horse Stephen Campanelli, Canada
World Premiere
Killing Jesus (Matar a Jesús) Laura Mora, Colombia/Argentina
World Premiere
Kissing Candice Aoife McArdle, Ireland
World Premiere
Luk’Luk’I Wayne Wapeemukwa, Canada
World Premiere
Mary Goes Round Molly McGlynn, Canada
World Premiere
Miracle (Stebuklas) Egle Vertelyte, Lithuania/Bulgaria/Poland
World Premiere
Montana Limor Shmila, Israel
World Premiere
Never Steady, Never Still Kathleen Hepburn, Canada
World Premiere
Oblivion Verses (Los Versos del Olvido) Alireza Khatami, France/Germany/Netherlands/Chile
North American Premiere
Oh Lucy! Atsuko Hirayanagi, USA/Japan
North American Premiere
The Poet and the Boy (Si-e-nui Sa-rang) Kim Yang-hee, South Korea
International Premiere
Princesita Marialy Rivas, Chile/Argentina/Spain
World Premiere
Ravens Jens Assur, Sweden
World Premiere
Scaffolding (Pigumim) Matan Yair, Israel/Poland
North American Premiere
Shuttle Life (分貝人生) Tan Seng Kiat, Malaysia
North American Premiere
Simulation Abed Abest, Iran
North American Premiere
Soldiers. Story from Ferentari (Soldaţii. Poveste din Ferentari) Ivana Mladenovic, Romania/Serbia/Belgium
World Premiere
Suleiman Mountain Elizaveta Stishova, Kyrgyzstan/Russia
World Premiere
The Swan (Svanurinn) Ása Helga Hjörleifsdóttir, Iceland
World Premiere
Discovery Opening Film.
Tigre Silvina Schnicer, Ulises Porra Guardiola, Argentina
World Premiere
Valley of Shadows (Skyggenes Dal) Jonas Matzow Gulbrandsen, Norway
World Premiere
Village Rockstars Rima Das, India
World Premiere
Waru Briar Grace-Smith, Ainsley Gardiner, Renae Maihi, Casey Kaa, Awanui Simich-Pene, Chelsea Cohen, Katie Wolfe, Paula Jones, New Zealand
International Premiere
Winter Brothers (Vinterbrødre) Hlynur Pálmason, Denmark/Iceland
North American Premiere