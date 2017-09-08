A24, DirecTV Nab Worldwide Rights to ‘Hot Summer Nights’ With Timothée Chalamet (EXCLUSIVE)

Senior Film and Media Editor @BrentALang
Timothee Chalamet
Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

A24 and DirecTV have acquired worldwide rights to “Hot Summer Nights,” Variety has learned.

The thriller is described as “fun and sexy” and stars Timothée Chalamet, currently generating Oscar buzz for “Call Me By Your Name,” as a teenager whose drug dealing lands him in a world of trouble. Chalamet’s character’s headaches are exacerbated after he enters into an illicit affair with his new partner’s seductive sister. “Hot Summer Nights” is set in Cape Cod, a summer community.

Related

Ellen Page Kate Mara Mercy

Ellen Page, Kate Mara Talk Lesbian Romance ‘My Days of Mercy’

The film is produced by Imperative Entertainment. In addition to Chalamet, it stars Maika Monroe (“It Follows”), Alex Roe (“Rings”), and Maia Mitchell (“Teen Beach Movie”), with appearances by Emory Cohen (“Brooklyn”), Thomas Jane (“Deep Blue Sea”), and William Fichtner (“Crash”). It marks the directorial debut of Elijah Bynum.

The sale came out of the Toronto International Film Festival, where Chalamet in on hand for the premiere of “Call Me By Your Name” and Greta Gerwig’s “Lady Bird.” Both films are critically acclaimed. Chalamet is starring in Woody Allen’s next project and will appear opposite Christain Bale in “Hostiles.”

A24’s releases include last year’s Best Picture winner “Moonlight,” “Room,” and “The Witch.”

“Hot Summer Nights” will debut in 2018 and will play in theaters and on DirecTV. The producers are Bradley Thomas, Dan Friedkin and Ryan Friedkin. WME Global brokered the sale on behalf of Imperative

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More Film News from Variety

Loading
ad