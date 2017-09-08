A24, DirecTV Nab Worldwide Rights to ‘Hot Summer Nights’ With Timothée Chalamet (EXCLUSIVE)

A24 and DirecTV have acquired worldwide rights to “Hot Summer Nights,” Variety has learned.

The thriller is described as “fun and sexy” and stars Timothée Chalamet, currently generating Oscar buzz for “Call Me By Your Name,” as a teenager whose drug dealing lands him in a world of trouble. Chalamet’s character’s headaches are exacerbated after he enters into an illicit affair with his new partner’s seductive sister. “Hot Summer Nights” is set in Cape Cod, a summer community.

The film is produced by Imperative Entertainment. In addition to Chalamet, it stars Maika Monroe (“It Follows”), Alex Roe (“Rings”), and Maia Mitchell (“Teen Beach Movie”), with appearances by Emory Cohen (“Brooklyn”), Thomas Jane (“Deep Blue Sea”), and William Fichtner (“Crash”). It marks the directorial debut of Elijah Bynum.

The sale came out of the Toronto International Film Festival, where Chalamet in on hand for the premiere of “Call Me By Your Name” and Greta Gerwig’s “Lady Bird.” Both films are critically acclaimed. Chalamet is starring in Woody Allen’s next project and will appear opposite Christain Bale in “Hostiles.”

A24’s releases include last year’s Best Picture winner “Moonlight,” “Room,” and “The Witch.”

“Hot Summer Nights” will debut in 2018 and will play in theaters and on DirecTV. The producers are Bradley Thomas, Dan Friedkin and Ryan Friedkin. WME Global brokered the sale on behalf of Imperative