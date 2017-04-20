There are multi-hyphenates and then there’s Aisha Tyler – stand-up comedian, talk-show host, actress, author, producer, writer and director. She’s a series regular on CBS drama “Criminal Minds,” voices Lana Kane on “Archer” and hosts CBS’ “The Talk” and CW’s “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”

As a director, Tyler’s short “Ar Scáth le Chéile” debuted at the Newport Beach Film Festival in 2016, and her first feature film, the action-thriller “Axis,” releases this month. A strong supporter of the Wounded Warrior fund and a best-selling author (“Self-Inflicted Wounds: Heartwarming Tales of Epic Humiliation”), this summer she’s also debuting a line of bottled premium cocktails under the brand Courage+Stone.

Tyler’s first big break was hosting E! Entertainment’s “Talk Soup,” followed by a character arc on “Friends.” She co-starred with Jennifer Love Hewitt in CBS’ “Ghost Whisperer,” had roles on “CSI” and “24,” and her feature film credits include “Bedtime Stories,” “Death Sentence” and “Santa Clause III.” “I’m currently writing and developing several film and TV projects with an eye towards directing a second feature,” Tyler says. “I’ve still got a lot of creative goals left to attack.”