Whoopi Goldberg, Morgan Spurlock, Jason Blum Among Academy Candidates for Board of Governors Election

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Friday the list of candidates for this year’s Board of Governors election, which begins Monday, June 19.
In the actors branch, Geena Davis, Whoopi Goldberg, Edward James Olmos and Rita Wilson will all be vying for a spot on the board. Meanwhile, two directors branch candidates surfaced: Kimberly Peirce (“Boys Don’t Cry”) and Donald M. Petrie (“Welcome to Mooseport”).
A notable exclusion on the executives list was Netflix chief Ted Sarandos, who entered his name for consideration but was passed over for four other candidates: Dick Cook, Daniel R. Fellman, Lucy Fisher and David Linde.
In the producers branch, incumbent Albert Berger was joined by “Get Out” producer Jason Blum, upcoming Oscars producer Michael De Luca and former Academy president Hawk Koch on the ballot. And in the writers branch, Larry Karaszewski (“The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”) will be back on the ballot two years after falling to Billy Ray in a run-off and one year after losing to Robin Swicord. He’ll be joined by Aline Brosh McKenna, John Ridley and Dana Stevens.
Other branch contenders can be found below. During the election, Academy members will be asked to vote for one candidate to fill their open branch seat. The election ends on Friday, June 23.
Casting Directors
Kerry Barden
Lora Kennedy
Joseph Middleton
Ilene Starger
Cinematographers
Dion Beebe
Russell P. Carpenter
Guillermo Navarro
Mandy Walker
Costume Designers
Judiana Makovsky
Ellen Mirojnick
Isis Mussenden
Designers
Rosemary Brandenburg
John F. DeCuir Jr.
Melissa Stewart
Wynn P. Thomas
Documentary
Kate Amend
Julie Goldman
Morgan Spurlock
Molly Thompson
Film Editors
Dody J. Dorn
Tina Hirsch
Richard Marks
Makeup Artists and Hairstylists
Kathryn L. Blondell
Martin Samuel
Music
Alan Bergman
Charles Bernstein
John C. Debney
Charles Fox
Public Relations
Tony Angellotti
Bruce R. Feldman
Rob Friedman
Christina Kounelias
Short Films and Feature Animation
Darlie Brewster
Edwin Catmull
Bob Kurtz
Thomas R. Sito
Sound
Bobbi Banks
Teri E. Dorman
Anna MacKenzie
Mark Mangini
Visual Effects
Richard Edlund
Joe Letteri
Theresa Ellis Rygiel
Bill Taylor