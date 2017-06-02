Whoopi Goldberg, Morgan Spurlock, Jason Blum Among Academy Candidates for Board of Governors Election

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Friday the list of candidates for this year’s Board of Governors election, which begins Monday, June 19.

In the actors branch, Geena Davis, Whoopi Goldberg, Edward James Olmos and Rita Wilson will all be vying for a spot on the board. Meanwhile, two directors branch candidates surfaced: Kimberly Peirce (“Boys Don’t Cry”) and Donald M. Petrie (“Welcome to Mooseport”).

A notable exclusion on the executives list was Netflix chief Ted Sarandos, who entered his name for consideration but was passed over for four other candidates: Dick Cook, Daniel R. Fellman, Lucy Fisher and David Linde.

In the producers branch, incumbent Albert Berger was joined by “Get Out” producer Jason Blum, upcoming Oscars producer Michael De Luca and former Academy president Hawk Koch on the ballot. And in the writers branch, Larry Karaszewski (“The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”) will be back on the ballot two years after falling to Billy Ray in a run-off and one year after losing to Robin Swicord. He’ll be joined by Aline Brosh McKenna, John Ridley and Dana Stevens.

Other branch contenders can be found below. During the election, Academy members will be asked to vote for one candidate to fill their open branch seat. The election ends on Friday, June 23.

Casting Directors

Kerry Barden

Lora Kennedy

Joseph Middleton

Ilene Starger

Cinematographers

Dion Beebe

Russell P. Carpenter

Guillermo Navarro

Mandy Walker

Costume Designers

Judiana Makovsky

Ellen Mirojnick

Isis Mussenden

Designers

Rosemary Brandenburg

John F. DeCuir Jr.

Melissa Stewart

Wynn P. Thomas

Documentary

Kate Amend

Julie Goldman

Morgan Spurlock

Molly Thompson

Film Editors

Dody J. Dorn

Tina Hirsch

Richard Marks

Makeup Artists and Hairstylists

Kathryn L. Blondell

Martin Samuel

Music

Alan Bergman

Charles Bernstein

John C. Debney

Charles Fox

Public Relations

Tony Angellotti

Bruce R. Feldman

Rob Friedman

Christina Kounelias

Short Films and Feature Animation

Darlie Brewster

Edwin Catmull

Bob Kurtz

Thomas R. Sito

Sound

Bobbi Banks

Teri E. Dorman

Anna MacKenzie

Mark Mangini

Visual Effects

Richard Edlund

Joe Letteri

Theresa Ellis Rygiel

Bill Taylor