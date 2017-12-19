‘Three Billboards,’ ‘Phantom Thread’ Lead London Critics’ Circle Nominations

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” led the field as the London Film Critics’ Circle announced the nominees for their annual awards this morning. Martin McDonagh’s debate-stoking dark comedy scored seven nominations, including bids for Film, Director and Actress of the Year, and repeated its recent SAG double-dip in the supporting actor category. Close behind, with six nods apiece, were Paul Thomas Anderson’s late-breaking “Phantom Thread” and home-grown arthouse hit “Lady Macbeth.”

The latter’s nominations came primarily in the Circle’s British/Irish categories, though breakout star Florence Pugh did snag an Actress of the Year nod, alongside Frances McDormand, Sally Hawkins, Isabelle Huppert and Annette Bening. “Three Billboards,” “Dunkirk” and recent BIFA champ “God’s Own Country” all scored in both the Film of the Year and British/Irish Film of the Year category, with delightful wild card “Paddington 2” rounding out the latter field.

The Brits couldn’t be counted on to give “Darkest Hour” a renewed head of steam, however: As has been the case with U.S. awards groups, Joe Wright’s film received attention only for Gary Oldman — nominated for Actor of the Year with Timothée Chalamet, Daniel Day-Lewis, Daniel Kaluuya and James Franco.

Related The Best Films of 2017 SAG Awards: Are 'Lady Bird' and 'Three Billboards' Your New Oscar Frontrunners?

The London critics tend to go their own way in certain respects: Bening gets her first mention of the season here for “Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool,” for example, while Hugh Grant in “Paddington 2” is an inspired pick for supporting actor. But for the most part, the films that have been dominating the awards conversation Stateside made strong showings across the pond too. Along with “Three Billboards,” “Phantom Thread” and “Dunkirk,” the Film of the Year field found room for “Call Me By Your Name,” “The Shape of Water,” “Lady Bird,” “Get Out” and “The Florida Project,” with nods for “God’s Own Country” and Russian sensation “Loveless” keeping things fresh.

The winners will be announced at the Circle’s awards ceremony in London on January 28, 2018, where Kate Winslet — not awards-eligible in the U.K. this year for “Wonder Wheel” — will also be presented with the group’s highest career-achievement honor, the Dilys Powell Award.

The full list of nominees:

Film of the Year

“Call Me By Your Name”

“Dunkirk”

“The Florida Project”

“Get Out”

“God’s Own Country”

“Lady Bird”

“Loveless”

“Phantom Thread”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Foreign Language Film of the Year

“Aquarius”

“Elle”

“The Handmaiden”

“Loveless”

“Raw”

British/Irish Film of the Year

“Dunkirk”

“God’s Own Country”

“Lady Macbeth”

“Paddington 2”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Documentary of the Year

“Human Flow”

“I Am Not Your Negro”

“Jane”

“78/52”

“The Work”

Director of the Year

Luca Guadagnino, “Call Me By Your Name”

Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk”

Sean Baker, “The Florida Project”

Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”

Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Screenwriter of the Year

James Ivory, “Call Me By Your Name”

Jordan Peele, “Get Out”

Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird”

Paul Thomas Anderson, “Phantom Thread”

Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Actress of the Year

Annette Bening, “Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool”

Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”

Isabelle Huppert, “Elle”

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Florence Pugh, “Lady Macbeth”

Actor of the Year

Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me By Your Name”

Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Supporting Actress of the Year

Lily Gladstone, “Certain Women”

Holly Hunter, “The Big Sick”

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Lesley Manville, “Phantom Thread”

Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”

Supporting Actor of the Year

Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

Hugh Grant, “Paddington 2”

Woody Harrelson, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Michael Stuhlbarg, “Call Me By Your Name”

British/Irish Actress of the Year

Emily Beecham, “Daphne”

Judi Dench, “Victoria & Abdul”/”Murder on the Orient Express”

Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”/”Maudie”/”Paddington 2”

Florence Pugh, “Lady Macbeth”

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”/”Loving Vincent”

British/Irish Actor of the Year

Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”

Colin Farrell, “The Killing of a Sacred Deer”/”The Beguiled”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Josh O’Connor, “God’s Own Country”

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”/”The Space Between Us”

Young British/Irish Performer of the Year

Harris Dickinson, “Beach Rats”

Tom Holland, “The Lost City of Z”/”Spiderman: Homecoming”

Noah Jupe, “Wonder”/”Suburbicon”/”The Man With the Iron Heart”

Dafne Keen, “Logan”

Fionn Whitehead, “Dunkirk”

Breakthrough British/Irish Filmmaker of the Year

Alice Birch, screenwriter, “Lady Macbeth”

Simon Farnaby, screenwriter, “Paddington 2″/”Mindhorn”

Francis Lee, writer-director, “God’s Own Country”

Rungano Nyoni, writer-director, “I Am Not a Witch”

William Oldroyd, director, “Lady Macbeth”

Technical Achievement of the Year

“Baby Driver,” Darrin Prescott and Jeremy Fry, stunts

“Blade Runner 2049,” Dennis Gassner, production design

“Dunkirk,” Hans Zimmer, music

“God’s Own Country,” Joshua James Richards, cinematography

“Lady Macbeth,” Holly Waddington, costume design

“The Lost City of Z,” Darius Khondji, cinematography

“The Love Witch,” Emma Willis, makeup and hairstyling

“Paddington 2,” Pablo Grillo, visual effects

“Phantom Thread,” Mark Bridges, costume design

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” Ben Morris, visual effects