The American Cinema Editors organization has announced that veteran cutters Janet Ashikaga and Thelma Schoonmaker will be honored with Career Achievement awards at the 67th annual ACE Eddie Awards later this month.

Ashikaga has won four Emmys throughout her career for work on multi-camera series like “Seinfeld” and “Sports Night.” She has been ACE-nominated seven times, for those series as well as “The West Wing” and “My Name is Earl.”

Schoonmaker, meanwhile, has been tied to filmmaker Martin Scorsese for most of her career, winning Oscars for “Raging Bull,” “The Aviator” and “The Departed.” She won ACE awards for those three films as well as “Gangs of New York,” and was nominated by the organization four times besides.

Schoonmaker and Scorsese’s latest collaboration, “Silence,” is currently in theaters.

“Janet Ashikaga and Thelma Schoonmaker have helped create some of the most iconic films and television programs in entertainment,” the ACE Board of Directors said in a joint statement. “While their resumes alone are deserving of recognition and celebration, their commitment to the film editing community and shining a light on the craft of film editing is also noteworthy. For these reasons and more, we are thrilled to honor them with Career Achievement awards for their indelible contributions to the craft and community of film editing.”

The 67th annual ACE Eddie Awards will be held Friday, Jan. 27.