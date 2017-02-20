For his Oscar-nominated role in “La La Land,” Ryan Gosling spent three months learning to play the piano — so it’s somewhat of a compliment that many people ask if there was a hand double involved. “It’s all Ryan,” says writer-director Damien Chazelle, adding that there was initially going to be someone on deck just in case, but it was never needed.

New BTS video provided to Variety shows Gosling on set rehearsing or playing in several scenes, including the number “Start a Fire” with John Legend and at the wedding of his character’s sister.

It’s not the first time Gosling has taken on a special skill or gone to extremes for a film. For “The Notebook,” he spent two months soaking up the culture of in Charleston, SC and even learned to build furniture like his character. To put on 60 pounds for “The Lovely Bones,” a film he eventually left, Gosling would melt ice cream and drink it.

Music has always been a part of Gosling’s life; as a child, he sung and dance alongside the likes of Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears in “The Mickey Mouse Club.”

All his hard work has paid off, earning him his first ever best actor Oscar nod. He also provides vocals on “City of Stars,” which is up for best original song.

Check out behind the scenes video of Gosling in “La La Land” below.