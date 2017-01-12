“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” “La La Land,” and “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” have received nominations from the Costume Designers Guild.
Nominees were announced Thursday for the 19th Costume Designers Guild Awards in film, television, and short-form programs. The guild also announced that Mandy Moore will host the awards gala on Feb. 21 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.
“I am honored to be hosting this year’s ceremony,” she said. “I’ve always been in awe of my Costume Designers and am especially thrilled to be working with the brilliant Hala Bahmet on our series ‘This Is Us.’ I’m excited to join in celebrating the art of costume design and help shine a spotlight on the artists who are so essential to character creation.”
The nominees are as follows:
Excellence in Contemporary Film
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie – Rebecca Hale
Captain Fantastic – Courtney Hoffman
La La Land – Mary Zophres
Lion – Cappi Ireland
Nocturnal Animals – Arianne Phillips
Excellence in Period Film
The Dressmaker – Marion Boyce, Margot Wilson
Florence Foster Jenkins – Consolata Boyle
Hail, Caesar! – Mary Zophres
Hidden Figures – Renee Ehrlich Kalfus
Jackie – Madeline Fontaine
Excellence in Fantasy Film
Doctor Strange – Alexandra Byrne
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – Colleen Atwood
Kubo and the Two Strings – Deborah Cook
Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children – Colleen Atwood
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – David Crossman, Glyn Dillion
Outstanding Contemporary Television Series
American Horror Story: Roanoke – Lou Eyrich, Helen Huang
Empire – Paolo Nieddu
Grace & Frankie – Allyson B. Fanger
House of Cards – Johanna Argan, Kemal Harris
Transparent – Marie Schley
Outstanding Period Television Series
The Crown – Michele Clapton
Penny Dreadful – Gabriella Pescucci
Stranger Things, Series – Kimberly Adams, Malgosia Turzanska
Westworld, Pilot – Trish Summerville
Westworld, Series – Ane Crabtree
Outstanding Fantasy Television Series
Game of Thrones – Michele Clapton, April Ferry
The Man in the High Castle – J.R. Hawbaker
Once Upon a Time – Eduardo Castro
Sleepy Hollow – Mairi Chisholm
The Walking Dead – Eulyn C. Womble
Excellence in Short Form Design
Beyoncé: “Hold Up” – B. Åkerlund
Dos Equis: “The Most Interesting Man in the World – Mission to Mars” – Julie Vogel
Dos Equis: “The New Most Interesting Man in the World Traverses the Sand and the Serengeti” – Liz Botes
H&M: “Come Together” featuring Adrien Brody, directed by Wes Anderson – Milena Canonero
Pepsi: “Momotaro” Episode Four, featuring Jude Law — Ami Goodheart