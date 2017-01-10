The Visual Effects Society (VES) announced the nominees for the 15th Annual VES Awards on Tuesday.

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” leads the feature film nominations with seven nods, followed by “Doctor Strange” and “Kubo and the Two Strings” with six apiece.

“Kubo” is also top animated film contender. Two Disney films, “Finding Dory” and “Moana,” follow with four nominations.

HBO’s “Game of Thrones” leads the television field and has the most nominations overall with 11 — eight for the dramatic “Battle of the Bastards” episode alone.

The Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to Academy Award-winning visual effects pioneer Ken Ralston. Ralston’s has five Oscars: a Special Achievement Oscar for “Return of the Jedi,” and four Best Effects awards for “Cocoon,” “Who Framed Roger Rabbit,” “Death Becomes Her,” and “Forrest Gump.”

The Visionary Award will be presented to producer and Marvel Studios Executive Vice President of Physical Production Victoria Alonso.

“The artistry, ingenuity and passion of visual effects practitioners around the world have come together to create truly remarkable imagery in a variety of media,” said Mike Chambers, Visual Effects Society Chair. “We are seeing best in field work that elevates the art of storytelling and engages the audience in new and innovative ways. The VES Awards is the only venue that showcases and honors these outstanding artists across a wide range of disciplines, and we are extremely proud of all our nominees!”

The 15th Annual VES Awards will be held on February 7th at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. The awards recognize outstanding visual effects artistry and innovation in film, animation, television, commercials and video games and the VFX supervisors. The event also marks the 20th anniversary of the Visual Effects Society.

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature

“Doctor Strange”

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

“Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children”

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

“The Jungle Book”

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature

“Allied”

“Deepwater Horizon”

“Jason Bourne”

“Silence”

“Sully”

Outstanding Visual Effects in an Animated Feature

“Finding Dory”

“Kubo and the Two Strings”

“Moana”

“The Little Prince”

“Zootopia”

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

“Black Mirror” — “Playtest”

“Game of Thrones” — “Battle of the Bastards”

“Stranger Things” — “Demogorgon”

“The Expanse” — “Salvage”

“Westworld” — “The Bicameral Mind”

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

“Black Sails” — “XX”

“Penny Dreadful” — “The Day Tennyson Died”

“Roots” — “Night One”

“The Man in the High Castle” — “Volkshalle”

“Vikings” — “The Last Ship”

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Real-Time Project

“Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare”

“Dishonored 2 — Crack in the Slab”

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them — Virtual Reality”

“Gears of War 4”

“Quantum Break”

“Uncharted 4”

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Commercial

Coke Mini — A Mini Marvel

For Honor

John Lewis — Buster the Boxer

Titanfall 2 — Become One

Waitrose — Coming Home

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Special Venue Project

“Dream of Anhui”

“Pirates of the Caribbean — Battle for the Sunken Treasure”

“Soarin’ Over the Horizon”

“Skull Island: Reign of Kong”

Voyage of Time: The IMAX Experience”

Outstanding Animated Performance in a Photoreal Feature

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”; Niffler

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”; Grand Moff Tarkin

“The Jungle Book”; King Louie

“The Jungle Book”; Shere Khan

“Warcraft”; Durotan

Outstanding Animated Performance in an Animated Feature

“Finding Dory”; Hank

“Kubo and the Two Strings”; Kubo

“Kubo and the Two Strings”; Monkey

“Moana”; The Mighty Maui

Outstanding Animated Performance in an Episode or Real-Time Project

“Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare” — Omar

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

“Game of Thrones” — Battle of the Bastards — Drogon

“Game of Thrones” — “Home”; Emaciated Dragon

Outstanding Animated Performance in a Commercial

John Lewis — Buster the Boxer

Opel Motorsport — Racing Faces — Lion

SSE — Neon House — Baby Pixel

Waitrose — Coming Home

Outstanding Created Environment in a Photoreal Feature

“Deadpool”; Freeway Assault

“Doctor Strange”; London

“Doctor Strange”; New York City

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”; Scarif Complex

Outstanding Created Environment in an Animated Feature

“Finding Dory”; Open Ocean Exhibit

“Kubo and the Two Strings”; Hanzo’s Fortress

“Kubo and the Two Strings”; Waves

“Moana”; Motonui Island

Outstanding Created Environment in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project

“Black Sails” — “XXVIII”; Maroon Island

“Dishonored 2”; Clockwork Mansion

“Game of Thrones” — “Battle of the Bastards”; Meereen City

“Game of Thrones” — “The Winds of Winter”; Citadel

“The Man in the High Castle”; Volkshalle

Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a Photoreal Project

“Doctor Strange”; New York Mirror Dimension

“Game of Thrones”; Battle of the Bastards

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”; Space Battle

“The Jungle Book”

Outstanding Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project

“Deepwater Horizon”; Deepwater Horizon Rig

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”; Princess Leia

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”; Star Destroyer

“Star Trek Beyond”; Enterprise

Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Feature

“Alice Through the Looking Glass”; Rust

“Doctor Strange”; Hong Kong Reverse Destruction

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”; Jedha Destruction

“The Jungle Book”; Nature Effects

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Animated Feature

“Finding Dory”

“Kubo and the Two Strings”; Water

“Moana”

“Zootopia”

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project

“Game of Thrones” — “Battle of the Bastards”

“Game of Thrones” — “Battle of the Bastards”; Meereen City

John Lewis — Buster the Boxer

Sky — Q

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Feature

Doctor Strange — New York City

Independence Day: Resurgence — Under The Mothership

The Jungle Book

X-Men: Apocalypse — Quicksilver Rescue

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Episode

“Black Sails” — “XX”; Sailing Ships

“Game of Thrones” — “Battle of the Bastards”; Meereen City

“Game of Thrones” — “Battle of the Bastards”; Retaking Winterfell

“Game of Thrones” — “The Door”; Land of Always Winter

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Commercial

Canal — Kitchen

John Lewis — Buster the Boxer

Kenzo — Kenzo World

LG — World of Play

Waitrose — Coming Home

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Student Project

“Breaking Point”

“Elemental”

“Garden Party”

“Shine”