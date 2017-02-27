“Moonlight” walked away with best picture honors at the end of Sunday night’s Oscars ceremony in Hollywood.
Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway were given the best actress award envelope. A confused Beatty saw Emma Stone’s name and “La La Land,” and announced the musical as the Best Picture winner.
The “La La Land” cast took the stage and producers began their speeches. But they stopped midway when they realized their error.
It beat out “La La Land,” “Hidden Figures,” “Manchester by the Sea,” “Arrival,” “Hacksaw Ridge,” “Hell or High Water,” “Lion,” and “Fences.”
It was nothing less than a shock for Barry Jenkins’ intimate study of a black youth coming to terms with his homosexuality to walk away with the win: Damien Chazelle’s “La La Land” had been widely tipped as the frontrunner on the strength of a dominant precursor showing and top prizes from the Golden Globes, the Producers Guild and the Directors Guild. Notably, though, “Moonlight” scored more best film prizes from critics groups around the country, making it a formidable dark horse every step of the way.
More to come…
And, yes, he didn’t actually read it, Faye Dunaway did. You could see he was confused when he looked at the card, so his explanation made sense. There was no “misread” is the point.
Faye Dunaway was the one who actually said La La Land.
Faye D. read from the card. They were obviously given the wrong one. Beatty was obviously confused. I thought it was age, but not the case apparently. The backstage guy brought out the correct one.
Did you watch the whole show? He explained what happened. He did not misread the card. He read what was in front of him. Geez, with all the instances of fake news, you ought to work hard to get it right.
Who gave them that envelope? It’s Matt Damon’s fault!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Headline is INCORRECT.
Faye Dunaway said “La La Land” – not Warren.