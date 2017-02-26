After juggling the order of category presentations last year, the Academy is back to a somewhat more traditional run of show for Sunday night’s telecast.
According to a rundown, the order of presentations for the 89th Academy Awards will be:
Actor in a Supporting Role
Costume Design
Makeup and Hairstyling
Documentary Feature
Sound Editing
Sound Mixing
Actress in a Supporting Role
Foreign Language Film
Animated Short Film
Animated Feature Film
Production Design
Visual Effects
Film Editing
Live Action Short Film
Documentary Short Subject
Cinematography
Original Score
Original Song
Original Screenplay
Adapted Screenplay
Directing
Actor in a Leading Role
Actress in a Leading Role
Best Picture
This schedule does not include the monologue, musical performances, and In Memoriam segment.
The show will be airing on ABC, but cord-cutters have several options to watch the telecast, including streaming online.
To see the full list of Oscar nominees, click here. Damien Chazelle’s musical “La La Land” — the story about a struggling actress and jazz pianist — tops the list with a record-tying 14 nominations.
Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the Academy Awards for the first time.