After juggling the order of category presentations last year, the Academy is back to a somewhat more traditional run of show for Sunday night’s telecast.

According to a rundown, the order of presentations for the 89th Academy Awards will be:

Actor in a Supporting Role

Costume Design

Makeup and Hairstyling

Documentary Feature

Sound Editing

Sound Mixing

Actress in a Supporting Role

Foreign Language Film

Animated Short Film

Animated Feature Film

Production Design

Visual Effects

Film Editing

Live Action Short Film

Documentary Short Subject

Cinematography

Original Score

Original Song

Original Screenplay

Adapted Screenplay

Directing

Actor in a Leading Role

Actress in a Leading Role

Best Picture

This schedule does not include the monologue, musical performances, and In Memoriam segment.

The show will be airing on ABC, but cord-cutters have several options to watch the telecast, including streaming online.

To see the full list of Oscar nominees, click here. Damien Chazelle’s musical “La La Land” — the story about a struggling actress and jazz pianist — tops the list with a record-tying 14 nominations.

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the Academy Awards for the first time.