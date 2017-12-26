Oscar Predictions in All 24 Academy Categories

The presents have been unwrapped. The year is winding down. Superlatives and top 10 lists are flying around from critics across the globe and everything in the Oscar hunt has finally been seen. So how about a thorough look at what might be in store on Jan. 23, when the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announces nominees for the 90th annual Oscars?

It’s pretty novel to hold off on Oscar predictions until everything is actually on the table. After all, this is a beat where, in some circles, year-in-advance guesses are a matter of course. But with an ever-shifting Academy demographic and the sheer fact that, you know — there’s no rush — it felt right to just wait it out a while and see how things were shaking out, rather than twist and turn in the wind with consistent prediction updates throughout the season.

So here we are. Guesses in all 24 Academy categories can be found below. That includes the short film fields, contenders from which have all been viewed prior to wagering a prediction. And since it is FYC season after all, we’ll throw in a handful of humble recommendations for any voters who might be looking for them. The various guilds and industry groups will continue chiming in next month, adding more dimension. But if last year taught us anything, it’s that we may not have concrete answers until the (correct) envelope is finally opened on Oscar night.

So yes. These will change. Eventually…

Best Picture

“Call Me by Your Name”

Emilie Georges, Luca Guadagnino, Marco Morabito, Peter Spears

"Dunkirk"

Emma Thomas, Christopher Nolan

Emma Thomas, Christopher Nolan

Emma Thomas, Christopher Nolan “The Florida Project”

Sean Baker, Chris Bergoch, Kevin Chinoy, Francesca Silvestri, Shih-Ching Tsou

"Get Out"

Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum, Edward H. Hamm, Jordan Peele

Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum, Edward H. Hamm, Jordan Peele

"Lady Bird"

Eli Bush, Evelyn O'Neill, Scott Rudin

Eli Bush, Evelyn O’Neill, Scott Rudin

"The Post"

Amy Pascal, Steven Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger

Amy Pascal, Steven Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger

"The Shape of Water"

J. Miles Dale, Guillermo del Toro

J. Miles Dale, Guillermo del Toro

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Martin McDonagh

Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Martin McDonagh

Other possibilities: “The Big Sick”; “Darkest Hour”; “Mudbound”

For Your Consideration: “A Ghost Story”

Directing

“Dunkirk” Christopher Nolan

"The Florida Project" Sean Baker

Sean Baker “The Post” Steven Spielberg

"The Shape of Water" Guillermo del Toro

Guillermo del Toro “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” Martin McDonagh

Other possibilities: “Call Me by Your Name” (Luca Guadagnino); “Get Out” (Jordan Peele); “Lady Bird” (Greta Gerwig)

For Your Consideration: “Okja” (Bong Joon-ho)

Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet “Call Me by Your Name”

"Call Me by Your Name" Daniel Day-Lewis "Phantom Thread"

“Phantom Thread” James Franco “The Disaster Artist”

“The Disaster Artist” Gary Oldman “Darkest Hour”

“Darkest Hour” Denzel Washington “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

Other possibilities: Jake Gyllenhaal, “Stronger”; Tom Hanks, “The Post”; Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

For Your Consideration: Christian Bale, “Hostiles”

Actress in a Leading Role

Sally Hawkins “The Shape of Water”

“The Shape of Water” Frances McDormand “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” Margot Robbie “I, Tonya”

“I, Tonya” Saoirse Ronan “Lady Bird”

“Lady Bird” Meryl Streep “The Post”

Other possibilities: Jessica Chastain, “Molly’s Game”; Judi Dench, “Victoria & Abdul”; Kate Winslet, “Wonder Wheel”

For Your Consideration: Daniela Vega, “A Fantastic Woman”

Actor in a Supporting Role

Willem Dafoe “The Florida Project”

“The Florida Project” Armie Hammer “Call Me by Your Name”

“Call Me by Your Name” Woody Harrelson “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” Richard Jenkins “The Shape of Water”

“The Shape of Water” Sam Rockwell “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Other possibilities: Steve Carell, “Battle of the Sexes”; Jason Mitchell, “Mudbound”; Michael Stuhlbarg, “Call Me by Your Name”

For Your Consideration: Ray Romano, “The Big Sick”

Actress in a Supporting Role

Mary J. Blige “Mudbound”

“Mudbound” Hong Chau “Downsizing”

“Downsizing” Holly Hunter “The Big Sick”

“The Big Sick” Allison Janney “I, Tonya”

“I, Tonya” Laurie Metcalf “Lady Bird”

Other possibilities: Lois Smith, “Marjorie Prime”; Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water”; Bria Vinaite, “The Florida Project”

For Your Consideration: Catherine Keener, “Get Out”

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

“Call Me by Your Name” James Ivory

James Ivory “The Disaster Artist” Scott Neustadter, Michael H. Weber

Scott Neustadter, Michael H. Weber “Molly’s Game” Aaron Sorkin

Aaron Sorkin “Mudbound” Virgil Williams, Dee Rees

Virgil Williams, Dee Rees “Victoria & Abdul” Lee Hall

Other possibilities: “Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool”; “Wonder”; “Wonderstruck”

For Your Consideration: “War for the Planet of the Apes”

Writing (Original Screenplay)

“The Big Sick” Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani

Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani “Get Out” Jordan Peele

Jordan Peele “Lady Bird” Greta Gerwig

Greta Gerwig “The Shape of Water” Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor

Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” Martin McDonagh

Other possibilities: “I, Tonya”; “Phantom Thread”; “The Post”

For Your Consideration: “Novitiate”

Cinematography

“Blade Runner 2049” Roger Deakins

Roger Deakins “Darkest Hour” Bruno Delbonnel

Bruno Delbonnel “Dunkirk” Hoyte van Hoytema

Hoyte van Hoytema “The Shape of Water” Dan Laustsen

Dan Laustsen “Wonder Wheel” Vittorio Storaro

Other possibilities: “Mudbound”; “The Post”; “Wonderstruck”

For Your Consideration: “First They Killed My Father”

Costume Design

“Beauty and the Beast” Jacqueline Durran

Jacqueline Durran “Phantom Thread” Mark Bridges

Mark Bridges “The Shape of Water” Luis Sequeira

Luis Sequeira “Victoria & Abdul” Consolata Boyle

Consolata Boyle “Wonder Wheel” Suzy Benzinger

Other possibilities: “The Greatest Showman”; “Murder on the Orient Express”; “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

For Your Consideration: “Thor: Ragnarok”

Film Editing

“Dunkirk” Lee Smith

Lee Smith “Get Out” Gregory Plotkin

Gregory Plotkin “I, Tonya” Tatiana S. Riegel

Tatiana S. Riegel “The Post” Sarah Brosher, Michael Kahn

Sarah Brosher, Michael Kahn “The Shape of Water” Sidney Wolinsky

Other possibilities: “Baby Driver”; “Lady Bird” “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

For Your Consideration: “Mother!”

Makeup and Hairstyling

“Bright” Fernando Navarro, Kristin Saia, Christopher Allen Nelson, Cristina Waltz

Fernando Navarro, Kristin Saia, Christopher Allen Nelson, Cristina Waltz “Darkest Hour” Ivana Primorac, Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, Lucy Sibbick

Ivana Primorac, Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, Lucy Sibbick “I, Tonya” Deborah Lamia Denaver, Adruitha Lee

Other possibilities: “Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2”; “Victoria & Abdul”; “Wonder”

For Your Consideration: (Shortlist already determined.)

Music (Original Score)

“Darkest Hour” Dario Marianelli

Dario Marianelli “Dunkirk” Hans Zimmer

Hans Zimmer “The Post” John Williams

John Williams “The Shape of Water” Alexandre Desplat

Alexandre Desplat “Victoria & Abdul” Thomas Newman

Other possibilities: “Phantom Thread”; “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”; “Wonderstruck”

For Your Consideration: “Logan”

Music (Original Song)

“Mystery of Love” from “Call Me by Your Name”

Sufjan Stevens

Sufjan Stevens “Remember Me” from “Coco”

Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez

Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” from “Fifty Shades Darker”

Taylor Swift, Sam Dew, Jack Antonoff

Taylor Swift, Sam Dew, Jack Antonoff “This Is Me” from “The Greatest Showman”

Benj Pasek, Justin Paul

Benj Pasek, Justin Paul “Stand Up for Something” from “Marshall”

Diane Warren, Common

Other possibilities: “Evermore” from “Beauty and the Beast”; “It Ain’t Fair” from “Detroit”; “Mighty River” from “Mudbound”

For Your Consideration: “The Promise” from “The Promise”

Production Design

“Blade Runner 2049” Dennis Gassner, Alessandra Querzola

Dennis Gassner, Alessandra Querzola “Darkest Hour” Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer “The Post” Rick Carter, Rena DeAngelo

Rick Carter, Rena DeAngelo “The Shape of Water” Paul D. Austerberry, Jeffrey A. Melvin, Shane Vieau

Paul D. Austerberry, Jeffrey A. Melvin, Shane Vieau “Wonder Wheel” Santo Loquasto, Regina Graves

Other possibilities: “Beauty and the Beast”; “Dunkirk”; “Mudbound”

For Your Consideration: “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Sound Editing

“Baby Driver” Julian Slater

Julian Slater “Blade Runner 2049” Mark Mangini, Theo Green

Mark Mangini, Theo Green “Dunkirk” Alex Gibson, Richard King

Alex Gibson, Richard King “The Shape of Water” Nathan Robitaille

Nathan Robitaille “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” Ren Klyce, Matthew Wood

Other possibilities: “Coco”; “Detroit”; “War for the Planet of the Apes”

For Your Consideration: “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets”

Sound Mixing

“Baby Driver”

Mary H. Ellis, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin

"Blade Runner 2049"

Mac Ruth, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hephill

Mac Ruth, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hephill

"Dunkirk"

Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo

Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo

"The Shape of Water"

Glen Gauthier, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern

Glen Gauthier, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

Stuart Wilson, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Michael Semanick

Stuart Wilson, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Michael Semanick

Other possibilities: “The Greatest Showman”; “The Post”; “War for the Planet of the Apes”

For Your Consideration: “John Wick: Chapter Two”

Visual Effects

“Blade Runner 2049”

John Nelson, Paul Lambert, Richard R. Hoover, Gerd Nefzer,

"Okja"

Erik-Jan De Boer, Lee Jeon Hyoung

Erik-Jan De Boer, Lee Jeon Hyoung

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland, Chris Corbould, Neal Scanlon

Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland, Chris Corbould, Neal Scanlon

"Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets"

TBD

TBD

TBD “War for the Planet of the Apes”

Joe Letteri, Dan Lemmon, Daniel Barrett, Joel Whist

Other possibilities: “Dunkirk”; “Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2”; “The Shape of Water”

For Your Consideration: (Shortlist already determined.)

Animated Feature Film

“The Breadwinner”

Nora Twomey, Angelina Jolie, Anthony Leo, Tomm Moore, Paul Young

"Coco"

Lee Unkrich, Darla K. Anderson

Lee Unkrich, Darla K. Anderson

Lee Unkrich, Darla K. Anderson “Ferdinand”

Carlos Saldanha, Bruce Anderson, John Davis, Lori Forte, Lisa Marie Stetler

Carlos Saldanha, Bruce Anderson, John Davis, Lori Forte, Lisa Marie Stetler “The Lego Batman Movie”

Chris McKay, Roy Lee, Dan Lin, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller

Chris McKay, Roy Lee, Dan Lin, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller “Loving Vincent”

Dorota Kobiela, Hugh Welchman, Sean Bobbitt, Ivan Mactaggart, Hugh Welchman

Other possibilities: “Cars 3”; “Despicable Me 3”; “The Girl Without Hands”

For Your Consideration: “Birdboy: The Forgotten Children”

Foreign Language Film

“A Fantastic Woman” Sebastián Lelio (Chile)

Sebastián Lelio (Chile) “The Insult” Ziad Doueiri (Lebanon)

Ziad Doueiri (Lebanon) “Loveless” Andrey Zvyagintsev (Russia)

Andrey Zvyagintsev (Russia) “The Wound” John Trengove (South Africa)

John Trengove (South Africa) “The Square” Ruben Östlund (Sweden)

Other possibilities: “In the Fade”; “Foxtrot”; “Félicité”

For Your Consideration: (Shortlist already determined.)

Documentary (Feature)

“City of Ghosts” Matthew Heineman

Matthew Heineman “Faces Places” JR, Agnès Varda, Rosalie Varda

JR, Agnès Varda, Rosalie Varda “Icarus” Bryan Fogel, Dan Cogan

Bryan Fogel, Dan Cogan “Jane” Brett Morgen, Bryan Burk, Tony Gerber, James A. Smith

Brett Morgen, Bryan Burk, Tony Gerber, James A. Smith “Strong Island” Yance Ford, Joslyn Barnes

Other possibilities: “Chasing Coral”; “Ex Libris – The New York Public Library”; “Last Men in Aleppo”

For Your Consideration: (Shortlist already determined.)

Documentary (Short Subject)

“Alone” Garrett Bradley

Garrett Bradley “Edith+Eddie” Laura Checkoway, Thomas Lee Wright

Laura Checkoway, Thomas Lee Wright “Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405” Frank Stiefel

Frank Stiefel “Heroin(e)” Elaine McMillion, Kerrin James Sheldon

Elaine McMillion, Kerrin James Sheldon “Kayayo: The Living Shopping Baskets” Mari Bakke Riise, Jørgen Lorentzen

Other possibilities: “Knife Skills”; “116 Cameras”; “Ten Meter Tower”

For Your Consideration: (Shortlist already determined.)

Short Film (Animated)

“Dear Basketball” Glen Keane, Kobe Bryant

Glen Keane, Kobe Bryant “In a Heartbeat” Esteban Bravo, Beth David

Esteban Bravo, Beth David “Lou” Dave Mullins, Dana Murray

Dave Mullins, Dana Murray “Negative Space” Max Porter, Ru Kuwahata

Max Porter, Ru Kuwahata “Revolting Rhymes” Jan Lachauer, Jakob Schuh

Other possibilities: “Cradle”; “Fox and the Whale”; “Lost Property Office”

For Your Consideration: (Shortlist already determined.)

Short Film (Live Action)

“The Eleven O’Clock” Derin Seale

Derin Seale “Icebox” Daniel Sawka, Camille Cornuel

Daniel Sawka, Camille Cornuel “The Silent Child” Chris Overton, Rachel Shenton

Chris Overton, Rachel Shenton “Watu Wote/All of Us” Katja Benrath

Katja Benrath “Witnesses” David Koch

Other possibilities: “Dekalb Elementary”; “Facing Mecca”; “My Nephew Emmett”

For Your Consideration: (Shortlist already determined.)