A24 has announced that, in celebration of Black History Month, Barry Jenkins’ Oscar-nominated film “Moonlight” is partnering with My Brother’s Keeper Alliance, a mentoring program initiated by President Barack Obama’s Administration. The organization focuses on empowering young men of color with the resources and support they need in order to achieve their full potential, regardless of circumstance.

The series kicked off Monday night with a screening in Los Angeles, attended by dozens of young men from local schools. Following the screening, Mike Muse of My Brother’s Keeper moderated a talk-back session with the students and the film’s Oscar-nominated talent: Jenkins, stars Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris, and writer Tarell Alvin McCraney. Another screening is set for New York next week.

Empowering the underprivileged has also been a byproduct of the film’s Oscar success in many ways. “I’m getting messages from people back home in Miami now, people living in the world you see depicted in this film,” Jenkins said on a recent episode of Variety‘s “Playback” podcast. “I think when you watch this movie, you don’t assume that Chiron is going to grow up and be nominated for two Academy Awards, and I think people look at me and they see that happen, and their idea of what they are capable of is shifting. That’s amazing. What’s possible is shifting and it’s a beautiful thing.”

“Moonlight” was nominated for eight Academy Awards including best picture, best director, best supporting actor, best supporting actress, best adapted screenplay, best cinematography, best film editing and best original score.